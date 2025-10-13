Invisible Hide and Seek: A beginner's guide 

Invisible Hide and Seek is a hide-and-seek FPS simulation developed by Kapha Studios. This Roblox experience is very different from classic hide-and-seek games (where some players need to hide, and the seeker has to find them); here, players who are hiding can turn invisible, while those searching for them will have guns equipped to eliminate the hiders.
This fun FPS multiplayer game digs up nostalgia with a twist of challenge and thrill. For those interested in trying it out, here's a comprehensive beginner's guide on how to play Invisible Hide and Seek.
Getting started in Invisible Hide and Seek: An overview
Upon starting the game, there's a good chance that you will land straight away in the middle of a match, where you can get acquainted with its features and elements. Your ultimate goal in this game is simple: If you are spawned as a hider, conceal yourself well so that you can't be found, and if you are a seeker, find every hider in the game before the time runs out.
As a hider, you will have 10 seconds after joining a match before the seeker can see you. You can also troll the seeker with power-ups, such as Reveal All Enemies, Speed Up, Freeze Seekers, and Invisibility.
On the other hand, if you are spawned as a seeker, you'll have to sniff out hiders from every nook and cranny of the map. Once a hider is eliminated, they automatically spawn as a seeker, helping you (and any other seeker) in hunting. Seekers have a total of two minutes and 20 seconds to find all the hiders. They must hunt down the hiders using guns, and failing to do so will make the entire seeker team lose.
Gameplay elements
- Power-up: The game rewards players with power-ups every now and then. These mostly benefit the hiders and make it difficult for the seekers. Powers like Speed Boost and Invisibility are especially important for hiders; the former makes you move faster, and the latter makes you invisible for an entire match.
- Special rounds: The game occasionally features unique special rounds that are fun and different from the normal classic modes. These include mini gun modes, special gun modes, and sometimes modes with only one hider or one seeker.
- Weapons: There are a total of 14 guns and six knives that can be used in this game. Almost all of them can be purchased using in-game cash, but some weapons require Robux.
- Power: There are a total of seven powers you can invest in, and they can be purchased from the lobby. They are Health, Speed, Bear Trap, Freeze All Seekers, Invisible While Moving, and Reveal All Hiders. The first two are the most useful and can be purchased using cash, while the others require Robux.
FAQs on Invisible Hide and Seek
What is the time limit for each map in Invisible Hide and Seek?
Each round goes on for two minutes and 20 seconds.
Which is the only power-up that seekers can use?
Seekers can use the Reveal All Hiders power-up in the game.
How do I upgrade my health and speed in Invisible Hide and Seek?
You need to open "Items" in the lobby and head to the "Power" option to upgrade your health and speed.
