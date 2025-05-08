Dead Rails is among the few titles available on Roblox that manage to impress players with its lore. In this experience, you play as a survivor looking to escape America, now a deserted area full of threats. Apart from its gameplay, what interests the players is the lore-centric hints dropped throughout the map that explain the downfall of humanity.

That said, one question that's buzzing in the community is whether any part of this lore is true. Is Dead Rails based on a true story? Well, it is not. Read on for a summary of the lore.

An explanation of Dead Rails' lore

The Cure Poster found in the starting area (Image via Roblox)

As stated above, this Roblox title is not based on a true story, as everything happening therein is fictional. It might be shocking to come at first, but that's what it is. For a better understanding, we have summarized the entire lore of this experience below.

August 6, 1895

On the above date, Nikola Tesla, a renowned scientist, received a telegraph from Washington, D.C. In that letter, the army requested Tesla to create a bioweapon that could mimic the effects of the Yellow Fever, popularly known as the American Plague. The scientists were able to create such a weapon, and they gave it a codename called Agent-15.

Things rapidly took a bad turn when Nikola Tesla and his team were exposed to Agent-15. Hence, all the scientists turned into fast-moving zombies. On the other hand, Nikola Tesla preserved his brain in a jar and wrote a note urging its founder to take the brain to worthy scientists.

February 6, 1898

Captain Prescott receives a telegraph from the army saying that his outpost at Fort Constitution will be holding 100 barrels of Agent-15. While they receive the barrels, 10 days later, they receive another telegraph asking Captain Prescott to burn all the telegraphs that mention Agent-15 or anything related to it.

A day later, Captain Prescott receives one more telegraph ordering him to respond to all the telegraphs sent by the army. This clearly implies that Prescott and his troops are now turned into zombies as they were unable to respond to the letters. The army was unaware of this, as they later put a bounty on Prescott's head, labeling him a traitor.

June 21, 1899

The bioweapon likely began to evolve and started spreading as an outbreak occurred. The population of the United States was rapidly turning into zombies due to the effects of the virus. One day later, outlaws began looting towns while taking advantage of the panic.

June 25, 1899

The virus was named the Zombie Plague by the government. As a method to gain power back, the government also imposed martial law in the country.

July 5, 1899

The authorities inform everyone that the Mexican scientists have developed a cure for the Zombie Plague. This is the starting point of your playthrough, where you can hop on the train and get out of the desert.

FAQs

Where is Captain Prescott in Dead Rails?

You can find Captain Prescott inside the Fort Constitution, which spawns roughly on the 60,000-meter mark.

Can you kill Captain Prescott in Dead Rails?

Yes, you can kill Captain Prescott and sell his corpse for $150.

Where is Nikola Tesla in Dead Rails?

Nikola Tesla spawns in the Tesla Lab that spawns roughly between the 9,000 to 30,000-meter mark or 50,000 to 80,000-meter mark.

