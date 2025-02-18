Is the Fisch Volcanic Bundle worth buying?

Fisch's latest update features a brand-new event and various items that players can obtain via different means. While some of these items are free and only require you to grind in-game, others need you to spend some real money. This raises a big question - are these items worth buying? The Volcanic Bundle is one such item you might want to consider thoroughly before spending your cash on.

This article will delve into this bundle and assess if it is worth spending Robux on.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Should you purchase the Volcanic Bundle in Fisch?

You must spend real money to get this bundle (Image via Roblox)

Before moving forward, note that the newly added Volcanic Bundle costs a whopping 799 Robux. This is a lot of money for a bundle that only offers three items. On top of that, only two of these items are physical and can be used daily in the game. Below, we have the complete list of rewards you will get with this bundle:

Molten Jetski (Magma-coated)

Molten Lantern

32x Server Luck

As you can see, the only item truly worth obtaining in the bundle is the Magma-coated Molten Jetski. Since lanterns aren't much of a tool other than giving faint light in dark places, spending Robux to obtain a lantern skin is not the best use of the currency. Further, the 32x Server Luck boost only lasts an hour.

Conclusion

There are various other crates and bundles more valuable than this (Image via Roblox)

In short, the latest Volcano Bundle is not worth purchasing since it only offers one useful item for a staggering price. Various other items which are much more useful can be purchased with the same amount of money.

Since lanterns don't offer any real use, spending money on a fancy one doesn't make much sense. While the server luck can boost your earnings quite a bit, it only lasts an hour. You can spend some Robux on other items and grind to purchase a better fishing rod that offers similar stats.

Hence, we recommend players save their Robux and use it on other items or bundles. For example, you can get the Bombastic Carbon skin for 299 Robux and the normal gamepass for around 300 Robux. These items offer more worth than a jetski and an hour-long luck boost.

FAQs about Fisch

How much does the Volcanic Bundle cost in Fisch?

The Volcanic Bundle costs 799 Robux.

How long does the Volcanic Bundle Server Luck last in Fisch?

The luck lasts for one hour.

Do you get a boat with the Fisch Volcanic Bundle?

Yes, you get the Magma-coated Molten Jetski with this bundle.

