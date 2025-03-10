Is Red Racer worth buying in Fisch?

The latest Fisch update added a brand-new boat to the game called the Red Racer. However, it can only be obtained by spending Robux, making players reconsider their decision. Although the boat is visually striking, players are curious to know about its performance and whether it's worth spending real money on.

Ad

This article will highlight the Red Racer boat and tell you if you should spend Robux on it.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Should you buy the Red Racer boat in Fisch?

The Red Racer costs Robux (Image via Roblox || Fisch Wiki)

You might notice the big red boat anchored near the docks when you launch the game. However, to own it, you need to spend 799 Robux. Fortunately, you will not be spending money on just the boat since it comes with the Red Racer Bundle. Inside, you will get the Red Racer boat, Crystal Lantern, and x64 Luck boost for one hour.

Ad

Trending

While the other two items are just add-ons, the boat is what makes or breaks this bundle. We have mentioned the complete stats of the Red Racer boat below.

Speed - 225 S/ps

225 S/ps Steering - 60°

60° Acceleration - 0.25 S/ps

0.25 S/ps Seats - 4

The top speed of Red Racer makes it one of the fastest boats in the game. Using it will drastically reduce your travel time and let you chase various events swiftly. On top of that, you can seat three other players in the boat, so it will come in handy if you play with friends. The boat also accelerates quite quickly, making it a decent vehicle to own.

Ad

Also check: How to get Speed Boots in Fisch

The Red Racer Bundle in Fisch (Image via Roblox)

However, you must consider if you want to spend 799 Robux on just a boat since the other items are either cosmetic or have short-term effects. On top of that, the game features a couple of other boats that offer decent speed and can be obtained for free.

Ad

While the Red Racer is, without a doubt, an excellent boat, the main focus of the game is on fishing. Purchasing it would have been more sensible if the game had boat races or similar events requiring you to move fast. Below, we have some boat recommendations that offer good performance but don't require any Robux.

Jetski

How to get - The shipwright sells it for 50,000 in-game money.

The shipwright sells it for 50,000 in-game money. Speed - 180

180 Acceleration - 0.3

0.3 Sterring - 70

70 Number of seats - 2

Ad

Loot Rider

How to get - You can get this boat from the Sunken Chests.

You can get this boat from the Sunken Chests. Speed - 190

190 Acceleration - 0.35

0.35 Sterring - 60

60 Number of seats - 1

King of the Kraken

How to get - You have a chance of getting this boat from the Loot Eggs

You have a chance of getting this boat from the Loot Eggs Speed - 260

260 Acceleration - 0.8

0.8 Sterring - 90

90 Number of seats - 1

Instead of purchasing the boat, you can save up and spend the Robux on the Gamepass or some other useful items.

Ad

Also check: How to tame every mount in Rune Slayer

FAQs about Fisch

How much does the Red Racer Bundle cost in Fisch?

The bundle costs 799 Robux.

What do you get in the Red Racer Bundle in Fisch?

The bundle has the Red Racer boat, Crystal Lantern, and x64 Luck boost that lasts for one hour.

What is the speed of the Red Racer boat in Fisch?

The boat offers a top speed of 225 S/ps.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024