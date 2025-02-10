Jujutsu Infinite Fuga + Puppet update patch notes

Jujutsu Infinite has rolled out a huge update featuring new content, improvements, and bug fixes. While the main highlight of the update is the new Fuga quest, players might also be interested in the reworked Innate Technique.

That said, this article will provide the complete patch notes detailing all the changes.

The complete changelog of Jujutsu Infinite Fuga update

The new update has added various things to Jujutsu Infinite (Image via Roblox)

As stated, the update mainly focuses on the revamped Fuga skill. However, there are tons of other changes that you should be aware of. Below is the complete changelog.

Content

New Fuga Chant move

You must complete the Frost Sorcerer questline to obtain the new Fuga Chant move. Once you have it, there are two ways you can activate it -

You can either use it in your Domain and use Chant to deal the most damage.

Use it during your Heian awakening form. It deals less damage but is faster.

New legendary Puppet Innate

Cursed Shock: Unleash a massive surge of green electricity, dealing AOE damage and stunning all nearby opponents.

Unleash a massive surge of green electricity, dealing AOE damage and stunning all nearby opponents. Aerial Reinforcements: Summons turrets around the user which targets the nearest mob or player. After finding a target, it fires a series of bullets.

Summons turrets around the user which targets the nearest mob or player. After finding a target, it fires a series of bullets. Shock Blade: Dash towards your target at high speeds and grab them before discharging a powerful electric blast through your mechanical arm.

Dash towards your target at high speeds and grab them before discharging a powerful electric blast through your mechanical arm. Turrets: Summons a horde of turrets that targets every nearby mob. After a few seconds, the turrets fire one bullet that deals heavy damage. These turrets can be destroyed to prevent them from firing.

Summons a horde of turrets that targets every nearby mob. After a few seconds, the turrets fire one bullet that deals heavy damage. These turrets can be destroyed to prevent them from firing. Plasma Core Overdrive: Propel yourself into the air and unleash an amiable beam of cursed energy to destroy nearby enemies.

Propel yourself into the air and unleash an amiable beam of cursed energy to destroy nearby enemies. Mecha Rush: The user uses their mech arms to perform a series of high-speed dashes, then delivers a large amount of electricity into the ground, creating a large impact crater.

Gamepass trading

To do Gamepass trading, just follow these instructions:

Open the Shop menu.

Go to Gift.

Click on the "convert to tradable item" option.

Trade it with another player and it will be automatically redeemed.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Innate Technique tier list

You can trade items from the shop (Image via Roblox)

Quality of Life changes

A new NPC has been introduced to help players who missed out on obtaining a Dimensional Maximum Scroll due to bugs or other issues. You can find this NPC on top of the tall building in Jujutsu High, where interacting with them will grant you another chance to claim your scroll.

New icons for gambler fever moves.

Cooldowns such as trade cooldown and daily item limit for events are now global, meaning they will reset at the same time for everyone.

New icon for flame arrow move.

Bug fixes

Fixed being able to domain inside a domain when world bosses were caught in a domain.

Fixed Electric nature doing visual block damage.

Fixed blitz rush not adding a cd before you can blackflash.

Fixed black flashing certain moves making you stuck.

Fixed Mantis Kick sometimes making you stuck.

Fixed Talon strike sometimes making you unable to move.

Fixed high ping sometimes breaking you when you use moves. Now has a timeout of five seconds before you can move again.

Hopefully Fixed Ranked sometimes not ending.

Should have fixed Ranked sometimes not putting you on a team.

Fixed leaving a ranked match sometimes breaking it.

Fixed being able to tendril and block at the same time.

Fixed shop being enabled while trading.

Balance changes

Spatial Pummel now applies an initial hit on use to prevent vent resets.

Six Eyes healing reduced from 30% to 20%.

Reversal Red in Six Eyes mode is now a combo ender.

Total Collapse no longer combo extends.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Skill Tree Guide

The Boogie Woogie Rework in Jujutsu Infinite

You can get new Innates in Jujutsu Infinite from this menu (Image via Roblox)

Added Boogie Woogie: Mark – This ability allows you to mark and unmark up to two non-party victims.

Marking two people swaps them instead of swapping yourself.

swaps them instead of swapping yourself. Marking one person swaps you with them.

swaps you with them. Re-marking an already marked target removes their mark.

removes their mark. New Visual Indicators:

A red marker appears when a target cannot be swapped. A blue marker appears when a swap is possible.

If no marks are active, you will swap with the person you are looking at.

Boogie Woogie: Swap adjustments –

Successfully swapping reduces its cooldown to three seconds.

A failed swap results in the normal cooldown.

Can now be feinted by holding a left-click while activating it.

Feinting: Puts the ability on normal cooldown but removes endlag.

Puts the ability on normal cooldown but removes endlag. Cooldown adjustment: Base cooldown increased to 20 seconds.

Bug fixes and balance changes

Buffs

Piranha Swarm – Damage increased by 40% to improve its viability for farming.

– Damage increased by to improve its viability for farming. Water Jet – Can now be canceled mid-use by holding Space.

– Can now be canceled mid-use by holding Space. Ariel Reinforcements - Auto shoots nearby curses and shoots when you m1. It does not autoshoot players or bosses.

- Auto shoots nearby curses and shoots when you m1. It does not autoshoot players or bosses. Total Collapse - Now goes through Iframes.

Nerfs

Eel Bind – Slowed by 15% to allow for more reaction time.

– Slowed by 15% to allow for more reaction time. Blood Disk – Now has 0.75s of endlag.

– Now has 0.75s of endlag. Reversal Red – Can no longer be held.

– Can no longer be held. Unwavering Strike – Final hit damage reduced by 22%.

– Final hit damage reduced by 22%. Blood Bind – Lingering duration reduced from 3s -> 2s.

Bug fixes

Tendril Hyper Armor – Adjustments made to help prevent unintended hyper armor.

– Adjustments made to help prevent unintended hyper armor. Red Transmission Hyper Armor – Hopefully reduced situations where it had occasional hyperarmor.

– Hopefully reduced situations where it had occasional hyperarmor. Fixed certain moves occasionally causing you to become stuck for a couple of seconds.

Rush Mechanics Fixes:

Prevented rushing out of other players' rushes. Players can no longer rush mid-rush if someone is already rushing them.

Domain Clash & Charge rate adjustments

Increased Domain Clash Window – From 2s → 2.6s to prevent some domain confirms due to tight timing.

– From to prevent some domain confirms due to tight timing. Domain Charge Speed Adjustments:

Unlimited Void now charges at 80% speed. Shrine now charges at 85% speed. All other domains remain at 100% charge speed. Our goal is to balance stronger domains by making them harder to activate while still preserving their power, these numbers are not final and will require increases or decreases as we get a better feel for what's balanced.

Also check: Jujutsu Infinite Sandbox Guide

FAQs about Jujutsu Infinite

Which quest unlocks Fuga in Jujutsu Infinite?

You must complete the Frost Sorcerer questline to get this Chant move.

What is the name of the new Innate in Jujutsu Infinite?

The new Innate is called Puppet.

What rarity is the Puppet Innate in Jujutsu Infinite?

This Innate belongs to the Legendary rarity.

