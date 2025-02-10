Jujutsu Odyssey tests your heart by throwing you into a world where you are destined to face dangerous Cursed Spirits. To fend them off, you can use the various weapons offered to you via the in-game quests. From your fists to sharp-edged katanas, you can use several deadly weapons to defend yourself. While it can initially be difficult to figure out which weapon is the best, a tier list can certainly sort things out.

Here's our Jujutsu Odyssey weapons tier list that ranks all the picks for your reference. Check it out to learn the strongest weapon that can help you get the win.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Tier list of weapons in Jujutsu Odyssey

In the following tier list, you will find all the weapons ranked in different tiers. Among them, the S tier is where you can find the best weapons in this Roblox title. The weapons ranked below the S tier are relatively weaker but can still be used depending on the situation.

Tier Weapon S Slaughter Demon A Rapier B Katana C Fist

The Slaughter Demon (Image via Roblox)

As you can see in the above tier list, Slaughter Demon is currently the best weapon in the game. Not only does it look cool but it also has the potential to damage the enemy severely. Consider it like the Blades of Chaos held by Kratos in the God of War series. The Slaughter Demon offers you two moves - Severing Rift and Bloody Spiral. While the first one allows you to send a projectile of slashes, the latter lets you cut open the enemy with multiple strikes of this weapon.

The Rapier sword (Image via Roblox)

In the A tier, you can find the Rapier sword, which is as deadly as it looks. Rapier gives you a moveset that does slash damage to the opponent. For example, you can use its Piercing Tempest move to do consecutive slashes and damage the opponent. It also gives you a devastating move called Crimson Drive, using which you can stab the opponent and drag them a distance before throwing them in the air. The reason behind putting the Rapier in the A tier is that all its moves can be avoided.

The Katana sword (Image via Roblox)

Further, you can find Katana in the B tier because of its ineffectiveness against the above weapons. You can only use this weapon to swing and slash at your opponent to do some damage. In comparison with Slaughter Demon and Rapier, Katana does less damage. In case you don't have any option, using Katana is your best choice.

Lastly, we have ranked the Fist in the final tier because of its lacklusterness. You have access to it right from the beginning. Fists can surely be used in the initial period, but if you don't have a Cursed Technique, you will die quickly. In short, fighting just with the Fist is a suicide mission if you face off against a stronger enemy.

FAQs

What is the best weapon in the Jujutsu Odyssey?

Currently, Slaughter Demon and Rapier are two of the best weapons in this experience.

How to get a weapon in Jujutsu Odyssey

Weapons can be obtained as a reward from the chests dropped by boss enemies.

What is the best Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Odyssey?

Shrine, Limitless, and Disaster Flames are currently the best Cursed Techniques in this game.

