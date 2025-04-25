Junk Simulator codes (April 2025)

The active Junk Simulator codes offer different rewards to help you get the best equipment. In this Roblox simulator, you have to gather junk and dirt and sell them to earn coins. You can use a shovel to gradually chip away at the mounds of junk or simply bomb your way to reach the depths. Nonetheless, to obtain the explosives and new shovels, you will need loads of Cash and Scrap.

Ad

Codes for Junk Simulator provide extra resources and in-game currency, allowing you to make desired purchases. A featured active code also offers a few Pets to boost your digging strength.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Junk Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Junk Simulator codes

Collect valuable junk and sell it to earn money (Image via Roblox)

Like other Roblox codes, each active one for Junk Simulator can be redeemed only once by an account. Below is the list of valid codes:

Ad

Trending

List of active codes in Junk Simulator Code Rewards weekendjunk 10,000 Cash and 800 Scrap (latest) jym1kscrap 1000 Scrap stinky4ever 2 Happy Boy, 10,000 Cash, and 500 Scraps

Ad

Expired Junk Simulator codes

Presently, there are no inactive Junk Simulator gift codes.

Also check: Latest Arcade Store Simulator codes

How to redeem Junk Simulator codes

The Codes tab is below the Shop tab (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem codes in Roblox Junk Simulator:

Ad

Launch Junk Simulator on Roblox.

Tap the Menu button on the left side of the screen, indicated by an icon with three lines.

button on the left side of the screen, indicated by an icon with three lines. Click the purple Codes tab.

tab. Type or paste an active code in the Enter Code Here text field.

text field. Press the green OK button to send a code activation request and receive rewards.

When a code redemption is successful, a new window shows players the claimed rewards.

Roblox Junk Simulator codes and their importance

Buy and equip new shovels (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming codes is a time-efficient method to get Cash and Scraps in Roblox Junk Simulator. Cash can be spent on new shovels and backpacks after accessing the Shop menu. Shovels with better power allow you to dig scrap more quickly, while higher-quality backpacks give you more inventory space. Moreover, the in-game currency can be used to acquire Eggs of varying rarities.

Ad

Codes also provide free Happy Boy Pets and Scrap. While Pets can be equipped to get a Strength boost and get increased Coins from selling junk, players can use Scrap to buy explosives.

Junk Simulator code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Invalid Code" error in Junk Simulator (Image via Roblox)

The "Invalid Code" error window commonly occurs when players mistype or use incorrect capitalization for a code. You can avoid this issue by typing codes accurately in the text box, without any changes to their letter casing, and with no spelling mistakes and irrelevant spaces. Copying and pasting the working codes directly into the redemption box is another method to ensure accuracy and faster redemptions in Junk Simulator.

Ad

Also check: Latest Skateboard Race Simulator codes

Where to find new Junk Simulator codes

You can keep track of freebies for Junk Simulator by joining the Cat Ocean Games Discord server. The developers share new ones in the "js-codes" channel and subsequently ping the community.

FAQs on Junk Simulator codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Junk Simulator?

Ad

weekendjunk is the newest code for the game. Upon redemption, it gives 10,000 Cash and 800 Scrap.

When are codes for Junk Simulator released?

Developer Cat Ocean Games usually reveals new codes for Junk Simulator to celebrate game updates and special events.

When will the Junk Simulator active codes become inactive?

The code expiration dates haven't been officially disclosed. They may expire unexpectedly or remain available for an extended period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024