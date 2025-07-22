  • home icon
  King Legacy Update 9 patch notes

King Legacy Update 9 patch notes

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Jul 22, 2025 09:00 GMT
King Legacy loading screen
The latest King Legacy update has brought plenty of new content (Image via Roblox)

Released on July 19, 2025, King Legacy Update 9 has introduced several gameplay improvements and features. Players can now experience the Awakening of the Rumble Fruit, equip a new Fighting Style, and get two new high-rarity swords. Additionally, fishing has been added to the game, providing a new way for players to earn money and equipment while striving to reach the extended level cap.

Let's take a look at all the content introduced by the latest King Legacy update.

Complete patch details for Roblox King Legacy Update 9

youtube-cover
Here's the complete changelog for King Legacy Update 9:

New content

  • New Level Cap: 5000
  • New Islands
  • New Fighting Style
  • Rumble Awakening
  • Added 2 new swords (Legendary, Mythical)
  • Added 1 new Mythical Accessory

Revamps & visual upgrades

  • Fighting Style combat rework
  • VFX upgrades: Scepters of Flame, Aquatic Anchor, Daybreak Cleaver, Acroscyth, Gas Fruit
  • Revamped Gacha System
  • Revamped 28 Fruit Models

Ships

  • All 6 Galleons now have Ship Abilities, unlocked from the Third Sea boss
  • 3 new ship sets: Kraken, Shark, Royal

New Dungeon - Third Sea

  • Dungeon Modes: Normal and Hard

Fishing system

  • Fish can be exchanged for money
  • Fish can be used to boost item drop rates (Swords, Accessories, Materials)
  • Added healing text indicator when recovering HP via skill or lifesteal

Profile system

  • Instant Fighting Style switching + Guideline display
  • Drop Boost system: Use fish to permanently increase drop chance for specific items

Balance changes

  • Buffed Bloodmoon Twins Z attack speed and fixed lag-related delay
  • Buffed Cyborg V2 E: Hold time increased from 3s to 5s, heal power +10%
  • Buffed Phoenix E V2 Speed: 150 → 225
  • Phoenix X V2 Adjustments:
  • Human Form Heal has 180% wider range
  • Phoenix Form Heal has 200% wider range
  • Made Pass Tree easier to locate (marked by glowing blue pots near starter islands of each sea)
  • Paradox Passive now drops 100% in every book (1 copy), and 2 copies from Chronicles Lore
  • Buffed Gale Fist:
  • Skill V now breaks dodge immediately
  • Skill E (Counter) duration increased:
  • Normal form: 0.6s → 1s
  • Full Force form: 1.2s → 2s
  • Increased Force gain speed
Bug fixes

  • Fixed UI cutoff issues on iPad
  • Fixed Dough V V1 (Mobile) button misalignment
  • Fixed Soul Cane X dash not targeting correctly on Mobile
  • Fixed bug where teleporting to Third Sea didn't spawn you at the first island
  • Fixed unable to buy Permanent Melody from the main shop
  • Fixed Sea Beast (Third Sea) sometimes not spawning
  • Fixed bug where player couldn’t use any skills upon joining
  • Fixed Slash M1 visual flicker on some swords
  • Fixed bug where not equipping a sword/accessory caused the screen to freeze after talking to Blacksmith
  • Fixed bug where typing while pressing Race V3 button caused issues
  • Fixed Dash Toy T-Rex effect not appearing
  • Fixed map not updating player position after reset
3rd Sea Events

  • Ships: Random Galleon ability boss ships spawn every 30 minutes
  • Sea Beasts: Spawn automatically around the map after the timer ends—no need to set sail and search for them.

Also check: King Legacy First Sea leveling guide

An overview of the King Legacy Update 9 content

The Rumble Awakening requirements (Image via Roblox)
The Rumble Awakening requirements (Image via Roblox)

Rumble has finally received an Awakening in Roblox King Legacy. To unlock it, you'll need two Rumble Fruits. Give one of them to the Awake Master, slot the other on the wall next to the NPC, and then complete the five quests presented by the Master.

Given that the level cap has been increased to 5000, more islands have been added to the map. One of them is the Crownfall Isle, where you can get the new Striker Fighting Style by completing NPC Tiki Taka's questline.

Apart from a Fighting Style, there are two new swords - Shellreaper (Mythical) and Bloodshell Edge (Legendary).

Also check: King Legacy Fishing guide

FAQs on King Legacy

When was Update 9 released?

Update 9 was released on July 19, 2025.

What is the current level cap?

The current max level is 5000.

How do I get the Bloodshell Edge sword?

The Bloodshell Edge has a 0.4% drop chance from the Chaos Crab boss, found in the new dungeon's fifth floor.

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
