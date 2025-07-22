King Legacy Update 9 patch notes

Released on July 19, 2025, King Legacy Update 9 has introduced several gameplay improvements and features. Players can now experience the Awakening of the Rumble Fruit, equip a new Fighting Style, and get two new high-rarity swords. Additionally, fishing has been added to the game, providing a new way for players to earn money and equipment while striving to reach the extended level cap.

Let's take a look at all the content introduced by the latest King Legacy update.

Complete patch details for Roblox King Legacy Update 9

Here's the complete changelog for King Legacy Update 9:

New content

New Level Cap: 5000

New Islands

New Fighting Style

Rumble Awakening

Added 2 new swords (Legendary, Mythical)

Added 1 new Mythical Accessory

Revamps & visual upgrades

Fighting Style combat rework

VFX upgrades: Scepters of Flame, Aquatic Anchor, Daybreak Cleaver, Acroscyth, Gas Fruit

Revamped Gacha System

Revamped 28 Fruit Models

Ships

All 6 Galleons now have Ship Abilities, unlocked from the Third Sea boss

3 new ship sets: Kraken, Shark, Royal

New Dungeon - Third Sea

Dungeon Modes: Normal and Hard

Fishing system

Fish can be exchanged for money

Fish can be used to boost item drop rates (Swords, Accessories, Materials)

Added healing text indicator when recovering HP via skill or lifesteal

Profile system

Instant Fighting Style switching + Guideline display

Drop Boost system: Use fish to permanently increase drop chance for specific items

Balance changes

Buffed Bloodmoon Twins Z attack speed and fixed lag-related delay

Buffed Cyborg V2 E: Hold time increased from 3s to 5s, heal power +10%

Buffed Phoenix E V2 Speed: 150 → 225

Phoenix X V2 Adjustments:

Human Form Heal has 180% wider range

Phoenix Form Heal has 200% wider range

Made Pass Tree easier to locate (marked by glowing blue pots near starter islands of each sea)

Paradox Passive now drops 100% in every book (1 copy), and 2 copies from Chronicles Lore

Buffed Gale Fist:

Skill V now breaks dodge immediately

Skill E (Counter) duration increased:

Normal form: 0.6s → 1s

Full Force form: 1.2s → 2s

Increased Force gain speed

Bug fixes

Fixed UI cutoff issues on iPad

Fixed Dough V V1 (Mobile) button misalignment

Fixed Soul Cane X dash not targeting correctly on Mobile

Fixed bug where teleporting to Third Sea didn't spawn you at the first island

Fixed unable to buy Permanent Melody from the main shop

Fixed Sea Beast (Third Sea) sometimes not spawning

Fixed bug where player couldn’t use any skills upon joining

Fixed Slash M1 visual flicker on some swords

Fixed bug where not equipping a sword/accessory caused the screen to freeze after talking to Blacksmith

Fixed bug where typing while pressing Race V3 button caused issues

Fixed Dash Toy T-Rex effect not appearing

Fixed map not updating player position after reset

3rd Sea Events

Ships: Random Galleon ability boss ships spawn every 30 minutes

Sea Beasts: Spawn automatically around the map after the timer ends—no need to set sail and search for them.

Also check: King Legacy First Sea leveling guide

An overview of the King Legacy Update 9 content

The Rumble Awakening requirements (Image via Roblox)

Rumble has finally received an Awakening in Roblox King Legacy. To unlock it, you'll need two Rumble Fruits. Give one of them to the Awake Master, slot the other on the wall next to the NPC, and then complete the five quests presented by the Master.

Given that the level cap has been increased to 5000, more islands have been added to the map. One of them is the Crownfall Isle, where you can get the new Striker Fighting Style by completing NPC Tiki Taka's questline.

Apart from a Fighting Style, there are two new swords - Shellreaper (Mythical) and Bloodshell Edge (Legendary).

Also check: King Legacy Fishing guide

FAQs on King Legacy

When was Update 9 released?

Update 9 was released on July 19, 2025.

What is the current level cap?

The current max level is 5000.

How do I get the Bloodshell Edge sword?

The Bloodshell Edge has a 0.4% drop chance from the Chaos Crab boss, found in the new dungeon's fifth floor.

