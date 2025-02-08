Kuroku's Basket Showdown: All official links

Kuroku’s Basket Showdown is gaining a lot of traction on Roblox with its fun gameplay based on the popular animanga series, Kuroku no Basket. This basketball-themed title lets you jump onto a virtual court and play full matches where you can shoot, defend, and dunk like a pro.

To stay updated with the latest news about this Roblox experience, you can join its Discord server or follow its developer on other social media platforms. This article provides all the relevant links to keep you in the loop.

All official Kuroku’s Basket Showdown links

You can follow Kuroku’s Basket Showdown on various social media platforms (Image via Roblox)

As Kuroku’s Basket Showdown is still in the Beta phase, its developer actively seeks community feedback and shares updates on various social media platforms.

Below, you'll find links to all the social channels where you can follow the developer and the game.

Official Roblox page - Clicking on this link will take you to the game's official Roblox page. This is useful since many other experiences with similar names can pop up when you search for the title, making it difficult to find the real deal.

Official Discord link - Discord is one of the best places to get the latest information about the game's development. The title's developer is very active on the server, sharing news and updates. You can also join the general chat to interact with other players, discuss your experiences, share feedback, or ask questions if you encounter any issues.

Developer's official X page - If you prefer to follow the developer on X and see what they share, you can click on the provided link to access the correct page. Note that interacting with others may not be as easy on X as it is on Discord.

Official Roblox community - Players seeking in-game codes and other updates about the game can join the official Roblox community. You'll find plenty of players to interact with and make new friends to play together.

Official Trello link - The developer hasn't yet joined Trello to share the game's development progress. However, if they do in the future, we will update this article with the official link.

How to play the game

You must practice to get better at the game (Image via Roblox)

Once you load into the game and are in the main lobby, enter the Play Circle to start or join a match. In the next window, select your team and position. Soon, you'll find yourself on the court, where you must either defend or try to score points for your team.

You can use Styles and Zones to your advantage. To get a new Style or Zone, head back to the main lobby and click on either icon at the bottom of the screen. You can spend Spins to acquire a new one. However, note that spinning will replace your current Style or Zone.

FAQs about Kuroku’s Basket Showdown

Which sport do you play in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown?

You play basketball in this Roblox experience.

Can you get new Styles in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown?

Yes, you can spend Spins to get a new Style.

Can you pick your playing position in Kuroku’s Basket Showdown?

Yes, you can pick any position you want if it is not occupied by another player.

