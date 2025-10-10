Las Capuchinas Steal a Brainrot: How to get, rarity, and income rate

Las Capuchinas is a character introduced by the Craft Machine update in Steal a Brainrot. It is composed of three mini versions of Ballerina Cappuchinas wearing pink dresses, and when on the move, all of them emit a heart-shaped aura. Both the unit's visual aesthetics and high income rate contribute to its popularity in the game community, but obtaining it is a challenging task for any player.

Here's everything you need to know about the Las Capuchinas in Steal a Brainrot.

How to get Las Capuchinas in Steal a Brainrot

Crafting recipe of Las Capuchinas (Image via Roblox)

Las Capuchinas is a character belonging to the Brainrot God rarity in Steal a Brainrot. You can obtain it from the Craft Machine or steal it from the bases of other players.

The recipes in the Craft Machine change every 30 minutes. Whenever the one for Las Capuchinas is available, you can craft the character by depositing two Tralalita Tralala and two Ballerina Cappuccina into the machine. You'll also need to pay 32,500,000 Cash ($32.5M) to begin the crafting process.

Tralalita Tralala and Ballerina Cappuccina are Brainrot God and Legendary rarity characters, respectively. While the Tralalita Tralala can be bought with 20,000,000 Cash, the Ballerina Cappuccina requires only 100,000 Cash to be purchased from the conveyor belt.

The Craft Machine will take 45 minutes to make the Las Capuchinas. When this time passes, you can collect the Brainrot from the machine. Other players won't be able to steal the character while it is journeying towards your base.

If you want to skip the long grind involving the Craft Machine, simply steal a Las Capuchinas from another player. Enter public servers, scout for ones that have this Brainrot in their base, and wait for them to be distracted or AFK. Next, quickly move to their base and swipe the character.

Earnings of Las Capuchinas in Steal a Brainrot

Base income rate of Las Capuchinas (Image via Roblox)

In its base form, the Las Capuchinas generates 185,000 Cash per second ($18.5K/s). It is smack dab in the middle when it comes to the list of highest earning characters belonging to the Brainrot God rarity.

When affected by the following Mutations, the Las Capuchinas has increased income rates:

Gold : $231,250/s

: $231,250/s Diamond : $277,550/s

: $277,550/s Rainbow : $1,850,000/s

: $1,850,000/s Lava : $1,110,000/s

: $1,110,000/s Bloodrot : $370,000/s

: $370,000/s Celestial : $740,000/s

: $740,000/s Candy : $740,000/s

: $740,000/s Galaxy : $1,295,000/s

: $1,295,000/s Yin Yang: $1,387,500/s

While a Las Capuchinas can have a single Mutation, it can have any number of income-boosting Traits. The benefits of each Trait are stackable, so prioritize acquiring such units during your gameplay.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What Brainrots are required for crafting Las Capuchinas?

Two Tralalita Tralala and two Ballerina Cappuccina are needed to craft a Las Capuchinas.

What is the base earnings rate of Las Capuchinas?

This Brainrot has a base earnings rate of $185,000/s.

Is Las Capuchinas a crafting requirement for any Brainrot?

Yes, this character is used to craft the Las Sis (Secret).

