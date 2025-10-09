All limited Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Developer Sammy elevated the collection challenge of Steal a Brainrot by introducing several limited characters. Such Brainrots, unlike others, have a certain number of copies in stock. Triggering their arrival on the conveyor belt is a hectic process, requiring players to get multiple other units, but their effort is rewarded due to their high earnings.

Let's take a look at all the limited-quantity characters in Steal a Brainrot.

All limited Brainrots and their earnings in Steal a Brainrot

Some limited Brainrots can be spawned on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

At the time of this writing, a total of four limited characters have been released in Steal a Brainrot. Sammy has repeatedly confirmed that they won't reintroduce them in any capacity.

Here are the details of every limited Brainrot.

La Extinct Grande

La Extinct Grande with the UFO Trait

The La Extinct Grande is Secret Brainrot that was introduced in the Extinct Event update. Only 500,000 such characters were released in the game. To make it spawn on the conveyor belt, players had to give an Extinct Ballerina, an Extinct Tralalero, and an Extinct Matteo to the archaeologist character on the map.

Once it arrived on the conveyor, all players on the server had the chance to buy it with 3,200,000,000 Cash. This was a good investment because the La Extinct Grande, in its base form, generates a whopping 23,500,000 Cash per second.

Tacorita Bicicleta

Tacorita Bicicleta (Image via Roblox)

A Secret Brainrot, the Tacorita Bicicleta was introduced during the Taco Tuesday held on September 16, 2025. Players had to give a Capi Taco, Bombardini Tortinii, and a Quesadilla Crocodila to Fat Sammy to make the latter spawn the character. However, only 100,000,000 units were in stock, and they ran out quickly.

The lucky few players who triggered the arrival of Tacorita Bicicleta were able to purchase it with 2,200,000,000 Cash. They got an excellent unit, which generates 16,500,000 every second.

After the arrival of Tacorita Bicicleta, the recipe for Los Tacoritas was added to the Craft Machine.

Chillin Chili

Chillin Chili (Image via Roblox)

Introduced in the Taco Tuesday that occurred on September 30, 2025, the Chillin Chilli is a Secret Brainrot. Only 500,000 such characters were obtainable from the Limited Quantity Truck. To make it spawn on the conveyor belt, players had to submit a Quesadilla Crocodila, a 67, and a Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos to the truck.

Once it appeared, the Chillin Chili was purchasable for 3,000,000,000 Cash. This massive cost was recouped by the player in 100 seconds, given that Chili has a base income rate of 30,000,000 Cash per second.

Perrito Burrito

Perrito Burrito in the Limited Quantity Truck (Image via Roblox)

Perrito Burrito was added alongside Chillin Chilli in the Taco Tuesday held on September 30, 2025. A Secret Brainrot, only 2,500,000 of its copies were obtainable from the Limited Quantity Truck. Players had to deposit a Chihuanini Taconini, a Job Job Job Sahur, and a La Cucaracha into the truck to make Burrito spawn on the conveyor belt.

Upon its arrival, the Perrito Burrito could be bought with 250,000,000 Cash. It has a decent earnings rate of 1,000,000 Cash per second.

How to get limited Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Join the Discord server and begin negotiating with players (Image via SaB Discord)

Limited-quantity Brainrots are undoubtedly the highlight of a collection. While the standard acquisition methods are no longer available, you can still get them by stealing or trading in Steal a Brainrot.

Stealing is a simple process. Enter an opponent player's base, approach the desired character, and then press and hold the E key on PC. Your avatar will lift the unit, after which you will need to quickly take it to your base because the targeted player will be alerted to your theft.

Trading is also possible in Steal a Brainrot. Invite a player to your private server, and let them steal one of your characters while you steal their limited Brainrot. Players willing to make such exchanges can be found in the game's official Discord community.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What are all the limited Brainrots?

La Extinct Grande, Tacorita Bicicleta, Chillin Chili, and Perrito Burrito are the characters that were released with a limited stock.

Which was the first limited Brainrot?

La Extinct Grande was the first limited.

Will more limited Brainrots be added?

Yes, the developers will add more limited units in the future.

