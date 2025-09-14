Steal a Brainrot Extinct Event update guide

Steal a Brainrot released the Extinct Event update on September 13, 2025. It brought more craftable characters into the game, a new ritual, and multiple Traits that drastically increase a unit's income rate. At the centre of the update is the Extinct Event, which occurs after every few hours in a server, and lets players purchase an Extinct Brainrot from the conveyor belt.

Here's a rundown of all the content introduced by the Extinct Event update in Steal a Brainrot.

All new content in Steal a Brainrot Extinct Event update

Extinct Event

Extinct Brainrots only appear during Extinct Events (Image via Roblox)

In Steal a Brainrot, the Extinct Event occurs every two hours and runs for a total of three minutes. The countdown for this event can be seen on top of a statue located next to the Coin Shop.

During the event, the sky becomes dark and fossils in the form of dinosaur bones appear throughout the map. Brainrots that appear on the conveyor belt have a chance to receive the Extinct Trait.

Additionally, a single Extinct Brainrot spawns during the event. It can be either Extinct Ballerina, Extinct Tralalero, or Extinct Matteo, and they can be purchased with Cash by any player in that particular server.

New Brainrots

The La Extinct Grande is a Secret Brainrot (Image via Roblox)

Here are the names and rarities of all the new Brainrots:

Extinct Ballerina (Brainrot God)

Extinct Tralalero (Secret)

Extinct Matteo (Secret)

La Extinct Grande (Secret)

Los Chicleteiras (Secret)

Rhino Helicopterino (Mythic)

Beluga Beluga (Brainrot God)

Celularcini Viciosini (Secret)

Las Sis (Secret)

Chachechi (Secret)

To spawn the La Extinct Grande, you'll need to quickly collect all three Extinct characters in the game. It is the first Brainrot to be of limited quantity, with only 50,000 units being available in total.

Rhino Helicopterino, Beluga Beluga, Celularcini Viciosini, and Las Sis are the latest additions to the Craft Machine. Celularcini Viciosini is the rarest among all four units, given that it requires a couple of La Grande Combinasion and multiple other rare units to be crafted.

Chachechi is a new 'chair' Brainrot that first appeared during the update celebrations. Interestingly, the developer released two units of such kind during the Admin Abuse, letting more players expand their collection.

Los Chicleteiras ritual

The Los Chicleteiras ritual (Image via Roblox)

The Los Chicleteiras ritual can be performed with just two Chicleteira Bicicleteiras in Steal a Brainrot. The latter are Secret Brainrots that typically spawn on the conveyor belt during the admin events and cost 750,000,000 Cash ($750M) apiece.

For this ritual, you and your friend will need to place the two Chicleteira Bicicleteiras close to the entrance of the conveyor belt. Then, both need to run along the sides of the conveyor until the Chicleteira Bicicleteiras get connected by a magical aura.

Once the ritual is complete, the conveyor belt will transform into a highway and several Chicletera Bicicletera will appear on its sides. Notably, a single Los Chicleteiras will cycle its way on the highway, purchasable with 1,200,000,000 Cash ($1.2B).

New Traits

Chicleteira Bicicletera's Graffiti event (Image via Roblox)

Below are the details of the new Traits and their associated events in Roblox Steal a Brainrot:

Extinct : This Trait is exclusive to the Extinct Event. Brainrots that receive it get ribs coming out of their chest, a skull icon above their name, and a 4x increase to their earnings rate.

: This Trait is exclusive to the Extinct Event. Brainrots that receive it get ribs coming out of their chest, a skull icon above their name, and a 4x increase to their earnings rate. Graffiti: This Trait is applied after a successful Los Chicleteiras ritual. Any Brainrots that receive it get a graffiti effect and a 6x increase to their earnings rate.

The applied visual changes and multipliers of these Traits are stackable.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How long is an Extinct Event?

The Extinct Event lasts only three minutes in a server.

What is the income of La Extinct Grande?

The La Grande Extinct earns 23,500,000 Cash per second.

What is the cost of a La Extinct Grande?

This Secret Brainrot has a high cost of 3,200,000,000 Cash.

