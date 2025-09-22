How to get Los Tacoritas in Steal a Brainrot

Los Tacoritas is one of the four craftable characters added by the Steal a Brainrot Mexico Event update. It is the newest Secret Brainrot in the Craft Machine, and exceptionally rare, since crafting it requires two units that are only available during Taco Tuesday. The process is expensive and tiresome, but the character's value makes up for the effort.

This guide provides you with every detail of the Los Tacoritas, including its acquisition and income rate in Steal a Brainrot.

How to obtain Los Tacoritas in Steal a Brainrot

Deposit Brainrots in the Craft Machine (Image via Roblox)

The Los Tacoritas can be obtained by depositing two Tacorita Bicicletas and 4,000,000,000 Cash ($4B) in the Craft Machine. However, the crafting recipe for this particular Brainrot rarely appears in the machine. You'll need to check the available recipes every 30 minutes, which is the refresh time of the machine on a server.

Acquiring a Tacorita Bicicleta is a struggle in itself. It is of limited quantity, given that only one million such units were released by the Steal a Brainrot developer. Moreover, to obtain this Secret Brainrot, you'll need to first get three specific characters, namely Capi Taco, Bombardini Tortinii, and Quesadilla Crocodila.

You can also steal Tacorita Bicicletas from other players while they're distracted, stunned, or AFK. To stun or stall a player while you try to swipe their units, buy items like traps, sentry guns, and landmines. Place them near the target's base, steal their unit, and then lure them onto the traps or explosives while they're pursuing you.

After acquiring the two Tacorita Bicicletas by hook or crook, grab them from your base and head to the green zone in front of the Craft Machine. The characters will be deposited. Next, give the required 4,000,000,000 Cash to begin crafting the Los Tacoritas in the machine.

Capi Taco and Bombardini Tortinii are exclusively available from Taco Lucky Blocks. Learn more about each Lucky Block and its contents in this guide.

Income rate of Los Tacoritas in Steal a Brainrot

Earnings of the character (Image via Roblox)

The Los Tacoritas is the overall 9th Secret-rarity Brainrot obtainable from the Craft Machine. Notably, it possesses the highest income rate out of all the craftable characters.

In its base form, the Los Tacoritas generates 32,000,000 Cash ($32M) every second. It gives more money compared to most Secret characters, including the likes of Los Bros, Esok Sekolah, Tralaledon, and Los Hotspotsitos.

Interestingly, sacrificing two Tacorita Bicicletas to make a Los Tacoritas results in a loss. Tacorita Bicicleta, in its base form, earns 16,500,000 Cash per second. So, a couple of them will generate 33,000,000, which is higher than the income provided by the Los Tacoritas.

Also check: How to get 67 in Steal a Brainrot

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What does the Los Tacoritas look like?

The Los Tacoritas features three mini Tacorita Bicicletas. The one in the middle is happy, the left one is sad, while the right one is furious.

What Brainrots are required for crafting Los Tacoritas?

You'll need two Tacorita Bicicletas to craft this unit.

How much time is required for crafting a Los Tacoritas?

This Secret Brainrot has a crafting time of 1 hour and 30 minutes.

