How to get 67 in Steal a Brainrot

In Steal a Brainrot, 67 is a character based on the trending namesake meme. It belongs to the Secret category, which is the second-highest in the game's rarity hierarchy. What makes it a highly prized unit is both its rarity as well as its income rate, as it can generate millions of Cash for players in a few seconds.

Here's all you need to know about 67, including its acquisition and base earnings in Steal a Brainrot.

How to obtain 67 in Steal a Brainrot

67 is a Secret unit (Image via Roblox)

67 is a Secret Brainrot that can only be obtained from the Admin Lucky Block. Such blocks exclusively spawn during the Admin Abuse events organized by developer Sammy, with each costing 100,000,000 Cash ($100M).

Notably, 67 is the rarest unit obtainable from the Admin Lucky Block. It has a mere 0.25% drop chance, which is lower than the other Secret-rarity contents in the block, namely Le Grande Combinasion (1%) and Guerriro Digitale (0.75%).

The Admin Lucky Blocks are guaranteed to appear on the conveyor belt during the admin-controlled events. So, begin saving money to purchase all of them. Note that such Lucky Blocks can be stolen by other players, which is why it is advised to tighten the security around your base by placing traps and sentry turrets.

Given its low drop rate, acquiring a 67 from an Admin Lucky Block can be challenging. Instead of spending millions on such blocks, consider stealing a 67 from others. Enter a public server and scout for players that have this unit in their base, after which you can steal it while they're distracted.

Income rate of 67 in Steal a Brainrot

Earnings of 67 in the game (Image via Roblox)

67 is rarer than the Le Grande Combinasion in an Admin Lucky Block, but it has a lower earnings rate than the fusion Brainrot. It generates 7,500,000 Cash ($7.5M) every second, while the Le Grande Combinasion gives 10,000,000 Cash per second in Steal a Brainrot.

67 has a cost of 1,200,000,000 Cash ($1.2B), although it is technically given for free by an Admin Lucky Block. This Brainrot can be sold for 600,000,000 Cash, which is half its cost, but it is better to keep it in your base because of its high rarity and earnings rate.

Also check: How to get Nooo My Hotspot in Steal a Brainrot

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the drop rate of 67 in an Admin Lucky Block?

67 has a 0.25% drop chance in an Admin Lucky Block.

How do I get Admin Lucky Blocks?

Admin Lucky Blocks can be purchased for 100,000,000 Cash apiece. They only appear in Admin Abuse events, making them highly rare.

How much does 67 earn every second?

This Secret Brainrot gives 7,500,000 Cash every second when affected by no Mutations or Traits.

