 Steal a Brainrot Lucky Blocks: All Lucky Blocks and price list

Lucky Blocks are new items introduced in the latest Steal a Brainrot update. There are three blocks, and you can get all Mythical, Brainrot God, and Secret rarity Brainrots that debuted in the latest update by opening them. However, each Brainrot has a certain percentage chance of appearing after you open a block. You can wait for the blocks to drop on the map or purchase them at the in-game Shop.

Ad

That said, you can find all currently available blocks, their price, and contents in this article.

All Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot and their price

You can buy all three blocks from the in-game Shop (Image via Roblox)

Steal a Brainrot offers three rarities of Lucky Blocks: Mythic, Brainrot God, and Secret. You can get three Mythic rarity Brainrots from the Mythic block, two Brainrot God rarity Brainrots from the Brainrot God block, and two Secret rarity Brainrots from the Secret block.

Ad

Trending

You can acquire them by purchasing with Robux from the Shop. Here is the price list:

Mythic Lucky Block: 149 Robux

149 Robux Brainrot God Lucky Block: 799 Robux

799 Robux Secret Lucky Block: 2,999 Robux

List of Brainorts in all Lucky Blocks and their details

Here are the details of every Brainrot in all three blocks:

1) Mythic Lucky Block

It contains three Mythic rarity Brainorts, as listed below:

Spioniro Golubiro: It has a 40% chance of dropping after you open a Mythic block. Spioniro Golubiro earns 3.5K Cash per second and is worth one million.

It has a after you open a Mythic block. Spioniro Golubiro earns and is worth one million. Tigrillini Watermelini: It has a 30% chance of dropping from the Mythic block. Tigrillini Watermelini earns 7.5K Cash per second and is worth one million.

It has a from the Mythic block. Tigrillini Watermelini earns and is worth one million. Zibra Zubra Zibralini: There is a 30% chance you will get Zibra Zubra Zibralini by opening a Mythic block. This Brainrot earns you 6K Cash per second and is also worth one million.

Ad

Also read: How to create a private Server in Steal a Brainrot

2) Brainrot God Lucky Block

This block contains two Brainrot God rarity Brainrots, as listed below:

Orcalero Orcala: There is a 25% chance to obtain Orcalero Orcala Brainrot from the Brainrot God block. It earns you 100K Cash per second and is worth 15 million.

There is a Orcalero Orcala Brainrot from the Brainrot God block. It earns you and is worth 15 million. Tigroligre Frutonni: You have a 75% chance of obtaining Tigroligre Frutonni from the Brainrot God block. It earns 60K Cash per second and is worth 15 million.

Ad

3) Secret Lucky Block

This block contains two Secret rarity Brainrots, as listed below:

Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini: It has an 85% chance to drop from a Secret block. Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini earns 350K Cash per second and is worth 500 million.

from a Secret block. Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini earns and is worth 500 million. Pot Hotspot: There is a 15% chance you will get Pot Hotspot from a Secret block. It earns 2.5 million Cash per second and is worth 500 million.

FAQs

How can I get Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot?

Ad

You can get all rarities of blocks by purchasing them at the in-game Shop.

How many Lucky Blocks are there in Steal a Brainrot?

There are three rarities of blocks: Mythic, Brainrot God, and Secret.

What does the Secret rarity block offer in Steal a Brainort?

Secret block offers two Secret rarities Brainrots: Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini, and Pot Hotspot.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nidesh Acharya Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025