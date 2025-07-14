Steal a Brainrot Lucky Blocks update guide

The latest Steal a Brainrot update has expanded the character roster by introducing several new Mythics, Brainrot Gods, and Secrets. Players can obtain them from the ramp, but they are also available in the newly arrived Lucky Blocks. Each Lucky Block belongs to a particular rarity that further dictates the rarity of its contained characters.

This guide covers all the content brought by the latest Steal a Brainrot Lucky Blocks update.

A complete guide for the Steal a Brainrot Lucky Blocks update

Lucky Blocks

You can buy Lucky Blocks from the Shop (Image via Roblox)

There are both free and premium ways to get Lucky Blocks in Steal a Brainrot.

The free method involves waiting for a Lucky Block to drop from the sky. It can land on any part of the map at any time. So keep your eyes peeled while playing in public or private servers.

Another way to get Lucky Blocks is by purchasing them from the Shop. There are three types of blocks. These are their prices and contents:

Mythic Lucky Block (149 Robux) - Spioniro Golubiro, Tigrillini Watermelini, Cavalio Virtuoso

(149 Robux) - Spioniro Golubiro, Tigrillini Watermelini, Cavalio Virtuoso Brainrot God Lucky Block (799 Robux) - Orcalero Orcalera, Tigroligre Frutonni

(799 Robux) - Orcalero Orcalera, Tigroligre Frutonni Secret Lucky Block (2999 Robux) - Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini, Pot Hotspot

You can purchase several Lucky Blocks at a time. However, like characters, they can be stolen, so consider creating and playing in a private server.

New Brainrots

The latest update has released several new characters in Steal a Brainrot:

Cacto Hipopotamo (Rare)

Pandacinni Bananini (Legendary)

Spioniro Golubiro (Mythic)

Tigrillini Watermelini (Mythic)

Cavalio Virtuoso (Mythic)

Orcalero Orcalera (Brainrot God)

Tigroligre Frutonni (Brainrot God)

Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini (Secret)

Las Tralaleritas (Secret)

Pot Hotspot (Secret)

Pot Hotspot is among the rarest Secret Brainrots. It rarely appears on the ramp, and there's only a 15% chance of acquiring it from the Secret Lucky Block.

Rebirth 12

Rebirth 12 requirements (Image via Roblox)

The Rebirth cap has been increased to Level 12. To reach it, you must unlock all the previous Rebirths and then have at least 7 trillion Cash and the Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 in your base.

Performing Rebirth 12 grants you the following perks:

x11 Cash Multiplier

500M Cash

+10 sec Lock Base

+1 equip slot

Heart Balloon (unlocked at the Coin Shop)

Magnet (unlocked at the Coin Shop)

The Heart Balloon lets you fly as well as glide from one spot to another without being detected. Meanwhile, you can use the Magnet to pull a player towards a trap and then steal a character from their base.

Crab event

The Crab event (Image via Roblox)

During this new Steal a Brainrot event, crabs spawn on random parts of the map. They occasionally go on the ramp, hit the characters, and give them a new Trait. Brainrots affected by the Crab Trait get crab-like pincers and a slight increase in their per-second income generation.

Besides a new event, Rebirth level, and introduction of Brainrots, the recent update has reworked the Admin Gamepass. Players can trigger more commands during their gameplay.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot: All Traits and their multipliers

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Will I lose all my characters and Cash after performing the twelfth Rebirth?

Yes, you will lose all your Brainrots and Cash after the Rebirth.

How do I get Lucky Blocks in the new update?

Lucky Blocks can be obtained as random drops that you can collect and open. Additionally, you can purchase them from the Shop with Robux.

What are the new Secret characters in the game?

Torrtuginni Dragonfrutini, Las Tralaleritas, and Pot Hotspot are the new Secret Brainrots.

