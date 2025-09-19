How to get Nooo My Hotspot in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot features an assortment of characters categorized into eight rarities. Nooo My Hotspot belongs to the Secret category, thereby being one of the rarest finds in the collection experience. This Brainrot only becomes available during Taco Tuesday, but acquiring it comes at the cost of several units that possess the Taco Trait.

Here are complete details of Nooo My Hotspot, including its obtainability and income rate in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Nooo My Hotspot in Steal a Brainrot

Nooo My Hotspot can be obtained from Fat Sammy, the NPC that exclusively spawns during Taco Tuesday. He always appears next to the Robux Shop and is identical to the Roblox avatar of Sammy, the Steal a Brainrot creator.

To get Nooo My Hotspot, you'll need to bring Brainrots with the Taco Trait to Fat Sammy. The NPC usually demands 10 characters, but it could be 15 on some Taco Tuesdays. The required number is displayed on top of him.

Once you give the required units to Fat Sammy, a Brainrot God or Secret unit will appear on the conveyor belt. The chance of a Nooo My Hotspot spawning is 5%.

If you get lucky and a Nooo My Hotspot arrives on the conveyor, buy it with 500,000,000 Cash ($500M). It is likely to attract other players active on the server, so take the usual security measures: deploy traps and sentries around your base and buy items like slaps and bombs to deny others from stealing your unit.

The Nooo My Hotspot cannot be used in any ritual and isn't a requirement in any crafting recipe. Nonetheless, its Taco Tuesday exclusivity and low appearance rate make it a valuable part of a player's collection.

There are over 30 Secrets in Steal a Brainrot. Each unit's cost and earnings have been mentioned in this comprehensive guide.

Income rate of Nooo My Hotspot

Given that it is of Secret rarity, the Nooo My Hotspot generates a hefty amount of Cash. In its base form, it gives 1,500,000 Cash ($1.5M) every second. Its income rate surpasses that of Graipuss Medussi, Las Vaquitas Saturnitas, and Job Job Job Sahur, the other highly prized units in the game.

This Brainrot has a high chance of getting Traits and Mutations. During Taco Tuesday, when the developer triggers events like Raining Tacos or Galactic, the Nooo My Hotspot arriving on the conveyor belt could be hit by a taco or a comet. This will change its appearance as well as increase its earning rate.

Also check: Steal A Brainrot: All Brainrot Gods and their earnings

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What Brainrots can be obtained from Fat Sammy?

Currently, four units can be obtained from Fat Sammy: Tipi Topi Taco, Capi Taco, Bombardini Tortinii, and Nooo My Hotspot.

How do I get Brainrots with the Taco Trait?

The Taco Trait is applied to characters during the Raining Tacos admin event.

How much Cash does Nooo My Hotspot give every second?

When possessing no Mutations or Traits, this unit gives 1,500,000 Cash every second.

