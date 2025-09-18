How to get Tacorita Bicicleta in Steal a Brainrot

Tacorita Bicicleta is a Secret-rarity character that made its debut in the Steal a Brainrot Taco Tuesday held on September 16, 2025. Similar to the La Extinct Grande, this character is of limited quantity. Only one million of these units are available, so you will have to race with other players to add the Brainrot to your prestigious collection.

The Tacorita Bicicleta is in high demand due to both its rarity and high income rate. Here's how you can acquire this character in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Tacorita Bicicleta in Steal a Brainrot

Requirements for getting Tacorita Bicicleta

Primarily, the Tacorita Bicicleta can be obtained from the Fat Sammy NPC. He spawns near the Robux Shop on every Taco Tuesday, the weekly festivity during which the developer triggers multiple events and spawns exclusive Brainrots.

For a Tacorita Bicicleta, you'll need to feed the following Brainrots to Fat Sammy:

Capi Taco : Obtainable from Fat Sammy

: Obtainable from Fat Sammy Bombardini Tortinii : Obtainable from Fat Sammy

: Obtainable from Fat Sammy Quesadilla Crocodila: Obtainable from Taco Lucky Block

A single Brainrot God or Secret is awarded for giving 15 units with the Taco Trait to Fat Sammy. Among the list of potential rewards are Tipi Topi Taco, Capi Taco, Bombardini Tortinii, and Noo My Hotspot.

While Capi Taco and Bombardini Tortinii are exclusively rewarded by Fat Sammy, the Quesadilla Crocodila can only be obtained from the Taco Lucky Block. Its drop chance is considered to be around 0.5% to 1%, given that it is of Secret rarity.

Fat Sammy

Once you give all three required Brainrots to Fat Sammy, the Tacorita Bicicleta will appear on the conveyor belt. Purchase it quickly with 2,200,000,000 Cash ($2.2B) and safely escort it to your base. If you want to avoid fighting for the unit with other players, create and play in a private server.

Apart from acquiring the character from Fat Sammy, you can steal a Tacorita Bicicleta from other players. During Taco Tuesday, scout for bases that contain this Brainrot and swipe it while its owner is distracted or AFK. Make sure to use items like Traps and All Seeing Turrets to prevent the targeted player from pursuing you.

Tacorita Bicicleta isn't the only Secret Brainrot. Learn about all the Secrets, their costs, and their income rates in this guide.

Income rate of Tacorita Bicicleta in Steal a Brainrot

Tacorita Bicicleta

The Tacorita Bicicleta generates a whopping 16,500,000 Cash per second in Steal a Brainrot. Its earnings are higher than Le Grande Combinasion, Nuclearo Dinossauro, and multiple other Brainrots belonging to the Secret rarity.

This new taco-shaped Brainrot has an earning rate that surpasses the combined income of Capi Taco, Bombardini Tortinii, and Quesadilla Crocodila. So, it is better to give these three units to Fat Sammy and get a Tacorita Bicicleta in exchange.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Extinct Event update guide

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How do I submit Brainrots to Fat Sammy?

To submit Brainrots, grab them from your base and simply head over to the deposit zone associated with the Fat Sammy NPC.

What Brainrots need to be given to Fat Sammy to spawn a Tacorita Bicicleta?

Capi Taco, Bombardini Tortinii, and Quesadilla Crocodila are the units required for spawning Tacorita Bicicleta.

How much money does Tacorita Bicicleta give every second?

This character generates 16,500,000 Cash every second.

