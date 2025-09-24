Steal a Brainrot Fat Sammy guide

Fat Sammy is an NPC named after the developer of Steal a Brainrot. This character, wearing a bright red costume, a red top hat, and white headphones, appears exclusively during Taco Tuesday. It allows players to get rare Brainrots like the Secret Nooo My Hotspot, but at the sacrifice of several of their units with the Taco Trait.

Here's everything you need to know about Fat Sammy, including its spawn point and provided units in Steal a Brainrot.

When and where does Fat Sammy spawn in Steal a Brainrot?

Fat Sammy spawn location (Image via Roblox)

Fat Sammy spawns in the middle of the map, beside the Robux Shop, during the weekly Taco Tuesday festivity. The developer in charge of this Admin Abuse generally informs players about its arrival with server-wide notifications.

Introduced on August 12, 2025, the Fat Sammy NPC has become a permanent and vital component of Taco Tuesdays. All players can give it 10 Brainrots that possess the Taco Trait to receive a Brainrot God or Secret unit in exchange. Originally, you had to feed it 15 Taco Brainrots, but the number was reduced with subsequent admin events.

How to give Brainrots to Fat Sammy

Grab Brainrots from your base (Image via Roblox)

To give/feed Brainrots to Fat Sammy, you'll need to take them to the collect zone in front of the character. Follow these instructions precisely during a Taco Tuesday:

Approach one of your Taco Brainrots in your base.

Press and hold the 'E' key to grab the unit.

Head towards Fat Sammy, who will be next to the Robux Shop.

Take the held Brainrot to the green collect zone in front of Fat Sammy.

Repeat the process until all 10 units are fed to the NPC.

Note that stolen Brainrots cannot be submitted to Fat Sammy. Moreover, the NPC will only accept units with the Taco Trait, so make sure to collect several of them.

All Brainrots given by Fat Sammy

All units given by Fat Sammy (Image via SaB Discord)

When you've given 10 Taco Brainrots to Fat Sammy, the NPC will spawn either of the following units in Steal a Brainrot:

Tipi Topi Taco - 50% chance

- 50% chance Capi Taco - 25% chance

- 25% chance Bombardini Tortinii - 20% chance

- 20% chance Nooo My Hotspot - 5% chance

All the aforementioned Brainrots need to be purchased from the conveyor belt. The priciest is the Nooo My Hotspot, requiring 500,000,000 Cash ($500M).

Formerly, it was possible to get a Tacorita Bicicleta by giving a Capi Taco, Bombardini Tortinii, and Quesadilla Crocodila to Fat Sammy. Only one million such units were available, and all of them have been acquired.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When do Brainrots get the Taco Trait?

Brainrots get this Trait during the Raining Tacos event. This event is always the first to happen in servers during a Taco Tuesday.

How are Taco Brainrots different from others?

Characters with the Taco Trait have noteworthy features. They have a taco symbol above their name and a taco headgear.

Can all players give Brainrots to Fat Sammy?

Yes, you can team up with friends and other players to feed Fat Sammy.

