When is Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot? (September 23, 2025)

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Sep 23, 2025 07:32 GMT
Steal a Brainrot Mexico loading screen
Taco Tuesday is a weekly occasion hosted by the developer of Steal a Brainrot. It is a type of Admin Abuse in which the game creator triggers several events and spawns exclusive Brainrots in both public and private servers. It offers players the opportunity to collect rare characters with boosted income rates, a result of the Traits and Mutations applied by the events.

The next Taco Tuesday in Steal a Brainrot will begin on September 23, 2025, at 6 pm ET (10 pm UTC). Usually, the events last for 30 minutes, but the developer has occasionally extended them in the past.

Steal a Brainrot Taco Tuesday release times by region

Check the official release times for Taco Tuesday (Image via Roblox)
Announcements regarding Taco Tuesday are made in the official Steal a Brainrot Discord server. All players can attend the festivities, provided that they join the experience at the right time on Roblox.

Here are the timings for the next Taco Tuesday across different time zones:

  • UTC: September 23 at 10:00 pm UTC
  • USA (East): September 23 at 6:00 pm EST
  • USA (West): September 23 at 3:00 pm PT
  • Brazil: September 23 at 7:00 pm BRT
  • United Kingdom: September 23 at 11:00 pm BST
  • Europe: September 24 at 12:00 am CET
  • South Africa: September 24 at 12:00 am SAST
  • Russia: September 24 at 1:00 am MSK
  • UAE: September 24 at 2:00 am GST
  • India: September 24 at 3:30 am IST
  • Indonesia: September 24 at 5:00 am Jakarta Time
  • China: September 24 at 6:00 am CST
  • Philippines: September 24 at 6:00 am Manila Time
  • Japan: September 24 at 7:00 am JST
  • Australia: September 24 at 8:00 am AEST
  • New Zealand: September 24 at 10:00 am NZST
When Taco Tuesday kicks off, the 'Raining Tacos' song plays in the background. Moreover, a taco cannon appears above the entrance of the conveyor belt, which shoots at random Brainrots and gives them the Taco Trait.

Any Brainrot that receives the Taco Trait will get a 3x increase to their earnings rate. Furthermore, such units can be fed to the Fat Sammy NPC to get a Brainrot God or Secret character.

One of the rarest Brainrots obtainable from Fat Sammy is Nooo My Hotspot. Learn more about this Secret unit in this guide.

What happens in a Taco Tuesday?

The Mexico event in Steal a Brainrot (Image via Roblox)
Steal a Brainrot Taco Tuesday always begins with the Raining Tacos event. Subsequently, the developer triggers other events, such as Solar, Concert, Glitch, Mexico, and Lava, which apply unique Traits and Mutations to Brainrots. Traits are stackable, whereas a character can only hold one Mutation at a time.

Apart from mutated characters, you can buy Taco Lucky Blocks, each costing 50,000,000 Cash ($50M). Such Lucky Blocks exclusively spawn during Taco Tuesday and contain highly rare units like Quesadilla Crocodila (Secret) and Los Nooo My Hotspotsitos (Secret).

Taco Tuesday is also the time when Fat Sammy spawns next to the Robux Shop. By depositing Brainrots with the Taco Trait to this NPC, you can get multiple rare characters as rewards. The long list includes Tacorita Bicicleta, which is required for crafting the Los Tacoritas.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot: All Traits and their multipliers

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What time is the next Taco Tuesday in India?

The next Taco Tuesday will occur on September 24 at 3:30 am IST.

What is the best way to get Brainrots from Fat Sammy?

Create an alternate account and solely use it to store Taco Brainrots in your base. When Fat Sammy spawns, you can give such units to the NPC.

What is the cost of a Taco Lucky Block?

A single Taco Lucky Block costs 50 million Cash.

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

