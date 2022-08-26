Legacy Piece Online codes in Roblox: Free resets and XP(August 2022)

The Roblox game, Legacy Piece Online, is very similar to One Piece. The game, formerly known as World Sail, begins with players playing as regular characters who must kill bandits to make money and level up. They can use their gold loot to purchase weapons or devil fruit in order to eventually travel to new islands for more fights.
More bandits to slay and unique scenery can be found on the more recent islands. Additionally, players can get gems that are typically used to purchase cores from the black market that provide players with different power-ups.
A number of active coupons in Legacy Piece Online offer a variety of free premium items. The strength and effectiveness of the game increase as the players' collection of these goods grows. Players can follow the step-by-step instructions to make the most of these incentives as soon as they can.
Players can play another Roblox game inspired by the anime One Piece
Active codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- GEMFIXWOOT - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP (New)
- PAWPAW - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP
- UPDATE6 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 1KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- 3KFAVS - Redeem this code in the game to get Double EXP and five Gems
- 400KVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- 4KMEMBERS - Redeem this code in the game to get Double EXP and 10 Gems
- 500KVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get three minutes of 2x EXP and 15,000 Gold
- 5KFAVS - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- 6KMEMBERS - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- ALLSYSTEM - Redeem this code in the game to get one hour of 2x EXP
- ALLYSYSTEM - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP
- ANOTHAONE - Redeem this code in the game to get a free stat reset
- ANOTHERRESET - Redeem this code in the game to get a Free Stat Reset
- BOSSUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold
- DATAFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get two hours of double exp, 10 Gems, and 30,000 Gold
- Marineford - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x EXP
- MOCHIMOCHI - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward
- MOREFIXES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Free Stat Reset
- NEWRRITIES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold
- NEWSTARTER - Redeem this code in the game to get five minutes of 2x EXP
- OgSwoleVexx - Redeem this code in the game to get three Gems
- OPERATIONNOMI - Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset
- PIKAFLIGHTFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 75k Gold and 30 minutes of 2x XP
- QUESTBUFF - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Minutes of 2x EXP and 10,000 Gold
- REFRESHSTATS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset
- RESETYO - Redeem this code in the game to get Stat reset
- SOSORRY - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x XP and 10,000 Gold
- STATRESETBOI - Redeem this code in the game to reset your stats
- STORAGE - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Gems
- THANKYOU - Redeem this code in the game to reset your stats
- UPDATE5 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset
- VexxGoated - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 mins of two times exp and five Gems
- VFXFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Gems, 25,000 Gold, and 15 minutes of 2x XP
- XPBUFFS - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP and 10 Gems
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- To enter the Roblox platform, use the username and password you generated.
- To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Upon discovering it, kindly begin the Roblox Legacy Piece Online.
- Allow the game to load completely. It takes a little longer, so players must be patient.
- After the game has fully launched, look for the 'Options' button on the side of the screen.
- The subsequent process must be flawless in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste an active code from the list in the space visible.
- The promised rewards will be added to the players' accounts after they hit the Redeem Code button.
Of course, players can type the code, but the best way to redeem it in Roblox is by copy-pasting it to avoid making errors.