Legacy Piece Online codes in Roblox: Free resets and XP(August 2022)

The Roblox game, Legacy Piece Online, is very similar to One Piece. The game, formerly known as World Sail, begins with players playing as regular characters who must kill bandits to make money and level up. They can use their gold loot to purchase weapons or devil fruit in order to eventually travel to new islands for more fights.

More bandits to slay and unique scenery can be found on the more recent islands. Additionally, players can get gems that are typically used to purchase cores from the black market that provide players with different power-ups.

A number of active coupons in Legacy Piece Online offer a variety of free premium items. The strength and effectiveness of the game increase as the players' collection of these goods grows. Players can follow the step-by-step instructions to make the most of these incentives as soon as they can.

Players can play another Roblox game inspired by the anime One Piece

Active codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:

GEMFIXWOOT - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP (New)

PAWPAW - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP

UPDATE6 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

1KLIKES - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

3KFAVS - Redeem this code in the game to get Double EXP and five Gems

400KVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

4KMEMBERS - Redeem this code in the game to get Double EXP and 10 Gems

500KVISITS - Redeem this code in the game to get three minutes of 2x EXP and 15,000 Gold

5KFAVS - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

6KMEMBERS - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

ALLSYSTEM - Redeem this code in the game to get one hour of 2x EXP

ALLYSYSTEM - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP

ANOTHAONE - Redeem this code in the game to get a free stat reset

ANOTHERRESET - Redeem this code in the game to get a Free Stat Reset

BOSSUPDATE - Redeem this code in the game to get 20,000 Gold

DATAFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get two hours of double exp, 10 Gems, and 30,000 Gold

Marineford - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x EXP

MOCHIMOCHI - Redeem this code in the game to get a reward

MOREFIXES - Redeem this code in the game to get a Free Stat Reset

NEWRRITIES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Gold

NEWSTARTER - Redeem this code in the game to get five minutes of 2x EXP

OgSwoleVexx - Redeem this code in the game to get three Gems

OPERATIONNOMI - Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset

PIKAFLIGHTFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 75k Gold and 30 minutes of 2x XP

QUESTBUFF - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Minutes of 2x EXP and 10,000 Gold

REFRESHSTATS - Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset

RESETYO - Redeem this code in the game to get Stat reset

SOSORRY - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x XP and 10,000 Gold

STATRESETBOI - Redeem this code in the game to reset your stats

STORAGE - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Gems

THANKYOU - Redeem this code in the game to reset your stats

UPDATE5 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Stat Reset

VexxGoated - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 mins of two times exp and five Gems

VFXFIX - Redeem this code in the game to get 15 Gems, 25,000 Gold, and 15 minutes of 2x XP

XPBUFFS - Redeem this code in the game to get 30 minutes of 2x XP and 10 Gems

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Legacy Piece Online

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

To enter the Roblox platform, use the username and password you generated.

To find a game on the homepage, type its name into the search bar. Upon discovering it, kindly begin the Roblox Legacy Piece Online.

Allow the game to load completely. It takes a little longer, so players must be patient.

After the game has fully launched, look for the 'Options' button on the side of the screen.

The subsequent process must be flawless in order to redeem the codes. Copy and paste an active code from the list in the space visible.

The promised rewards will be added to the players' accounts after they hit the Redeem Code button.

Of course, players can type the code, but the best way to redeem it in Roblox is by copy-pasting it to avoid making errors.

