Legends Re:Written codes in Roblox: Free Blessing Rolls, Hat, and Sword (October 2022)

Players in Roblox Legends Re:Written can engage in combat with foes and bosses to obtain drops and advance in skill levels. They can also mine ores and use the blacksmith chamber to turn them into armor and weapons that can be used for fights.

Additionally, players can search the map for artifacts to study magic. In fact, it is seen that according to the season, artifacts will spawn in the game. Players should try to max out their skills so they can reach level 100 skill capes.

Roblox Legends Re:Written is designed to be played on PC or Xbox, according to its developers. Players on mobile devices can access it, but not all game features are currently available.

In the game, codes provide an edge, especially for first-timers, and there are some amazing free items available that will help players start off on a strong note and get ahead of their opponents.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

Active codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

Here are the active codes in the game:

15MVISITSHAT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Fire Fist Hat

60KBLESSINGCODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 9 Blessing Rolls

CLFGS55K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Flame Great Sword

MARINEFORDRAID2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 Blessing Rolls

TYFOR65K - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 Blessing Rolls

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

Do note that these Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

100KFAVORITES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10x Blessing Rolls

10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3x free Blessing Rolls

15KCODE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Chopper Hat

1YEARANNIVERSARY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 7x Blessing Rolls

25KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5x free Blessing Rolls

2MVISITSAWARD - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Sakuna

45KVIDEO - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5 Blessing Rolls

4MILLION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4x free Blessing Rolls

ANNIVERSARYBLESSING - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 free blessing rolls

ANNIVERSARYPARTY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Teal Party Hat

BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4x free Blessing Rolls

CHRISTMAS2021EVENT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10x Blessing Rolls

HALFWAYTO100 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10x free Blessing Rolls

HAPPYNEWYEARS2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5x Blessing Rolls

LRW5KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5x free Blessing Rolls

MELIOOFUS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 7 Blessing Rolls

PATCHCOMPLETE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10x free Blessing Rolls

PATCHED - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5x Blessing Rolls

SDSUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 12 Blessing Rolls

SUB2OGVEXX - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5x Blessing Rolls

TENMILLIONVISITS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10x Blessing Rolls

WEHIT40KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4x Blessing Rolls

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

It is extremely easy to redeem Roblox codes in the game. Start the game and wait for it to load. On the left side of the screen, press the Options icon. A pop-up window will then appear with several options. Copy and paste the code into the 'Enter Codes' box at the bottom of the pop-up window. Press the yellow Submit button to earn rewards immediately.

