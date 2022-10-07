Legends of Speed codes in Roblox: Free gems and steps (October 2022)

Scriptbloxian Studios is a verified creator of Roblox who created Legends Of Speed on April 22, 2019. The game is like an open field where players can simply run around and have fun.

With friends, they can compete in races to become the fastest player. The game also has a unique feature of trails. As such, players are also seen competing for rare trails.

One can take some extra steps to add to their total count and accrue gems that can help them in getting better equipment and pets. Pets help players get faster and travel together. They can save their Robux to purchase exclusive items in the game shop.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Legends of Speed

Active codes in Roblox Legends of Speed

Here are the active codes in the game:

hyper250 - This code can be redeemed to earn 250 steps

Launch200 - This code can be redeemed to earn 200 gems

legends500 - This code can be redeemed to earn 500 gems

racer300 - This code can be redeemed to earn 300 steps

sparkles300 - This code can be redeemed to earn 300 gems

speedchampion000 - This code can be redeemed to earn 5,000 gems

SPRINT250 - This code can be redeemed to earn 250 steps

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Legends of Speed

Luckily, there are no expired codes yet. However, there is no saying when the active codes will cease to work. The developers have not posted that information anywhere. Hence, it is best to redeem the code while they are active. Notably, the rewards will remain in the player's account even after a certain code has expired.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Legends of Speed

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. Next, sign into your Roblox account.

Launch the game after you've located it and wait for it to load.

Click on the "Codes" button on the right side of the screen.

A new window will open once you do that. A text box to enter the code is visible.

Copy and paste an active code into the text box.

Finally, you'll get the promised rewards right away.

Games similar to Roblox Legends of Speed

1) Speed Run 4

The avatar is the car in the game, and players are in control of it as they navigate obstacles and barriers to win the race. They can explore Speed Run 4's 30 original levels and compete in races with friends or complete strangers. Players won't experience repetitive boredom or find themselves racing at the same level.

2) Deathrun

Similar to Speed Run 4, there are no cars or vehicles to drive. Therefore, players must use their characters as their means of winning laps. They need to be careful during racing because it contains a wide array of traps, hurdles, and twists.

Players are divided into racers and a murderer in Deathrun at random. The racers' objective is to stay clear of any traps the killer may throw their way.

3) Speed Race

MasterDaniel is the creator of the Roblox game Speed Race. It stands out from other racing games thanks to its distinctive design and features.

Similar to Speed Run 4, players can direct their hero to the finish line as quickly as possible. They can also race other people, race against the timer, or engage in friendly competition with their buddies.

