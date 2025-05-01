Lift a Pet codes (May 2025)

Redeeming Lift a Pet codes can help you fast-track your journey to becoming the strongest pet-lifter. Formerly titled Pet Lifting Simulator, this clicker game revolves around gaining Strength to pick up heavier animals. Each successful attempt at lifting them grants you Wins for purchasing eggs and rebirthing.

If you want to take a break from the repetitive clicking and lifting and still earn the necessary resources, redeeming the featured active codes will keep you on track.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Lift a Pet codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Lift a Pet codes

Train to lift heavier pets (Image via Roblox)

Here are the valid codes for Roblox Lift a Pet:

List of active codes in Lift a Pet Code Rewards moon 200 Wins update8 1000 Strength atlantis 200 Wins update7 1000 Strength update6 200 Wins update5 1000 Strength

Expired Lift a Pet codes

The following list features the inactive codes in the game. When a code stops providing its corresponding rewards, this table is updated.

List of inactive codes in Lift a Pet Code Rewards easter Free rewards update4 Free rewards update3 Free rewards update1 200 Wins sorryfordelay Double Wins Potion release 1000 Strength

How to redeem Roblox Lift a Pet codes

Redeem codes to get various in-game rewards (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem every active code in this Roblox game:

Launch Lift a Pet on Roblox.

Press the gear icon in the top right corner of the screen.

in the top right corner of the screen. Click the blue Codes button in the Settings menu.

button in the Settings menu. Type or paste an active code into the " Enter Code Here " text field.

" text field. Hit the green Redeem button to complete the code redemption process.

Another way to access the redemption box is by opening the Shop menu and clicking the Codes tab on the right, indicated by a checkmark icon.

Lift a Pet codes and their importance

Increase your Strength to get better Clickers (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming Roblox codes is a time-efficient way of obtaining important resources in Lift a Pet. You can get bonus Strength for lifting heavier Pets and automatically unlock new Clickers as you bulk up. Wins can be invested in egg-hatching to obtain Pets that substantially boost your power. Like other Roblox simulators, this title also allows you to perform Rebirths after getting a specific number of Wins.

Lift a Pet code troubleshooting (how to fix)

When Lift a Pet players try to use incorrect or expired codes, a red "Invalid!" or "Expired!" error message replaces the Redeem button. The solution is to only use active codes and double-check them. Fix any spelling mistakes and remove any irrelevant spaces before submitting a redemption request.

Alternatively, you can claim the freebies by copying and pasting codes.

Where to find new Lift a Pet codes

You can stay informed about the latest Lift a Pet codes by joining the Lazy Games Discord server. After becoming a member of the community, watch out for the "announcements" channel for information about updates, milestones, and freebies.

Additionally, follow developer LazyGames on X. They often post codes and updates for their Roblox experiences.

FAQs on Lift a Pet codes

How do redemption codes benefit players in Roblox Lift a Pet?

Players can get free resources and boosts by redeeming codes in Lift a Pet. The list of rewards includes Strength, Wins, and Potions.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Lift a Pet?

Each active Lift a Pet code can be redeemed only once by a Roblox account.

When do the working codes for Lift a Pet expire?

Developer Lazy Game Studios generally doesn't disclose the expiration dates when releasing codes. Commonly, a few old ones are deactivated to make room for new ones. Codes released during time-limited events expire more quickly.

