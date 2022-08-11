Little World codes in Roblox: Free emote and tokens (August 2022)

Little World codes, akin to other Roblox games, can be used to obtain free in-game bonuses such as bonus tokens, stars, levels, and bonus XP. This allows them to transform into their preferred creature and confront the game's various bosses.

Users of this Roblox role-playing game can transform into ladybugs, level up, explore the virtual world, and fight opponents. Furthermore, they can earn various rewards by fighting dummies in Shroom Town, Stump Town, and Cave Town.

Roblox Little World codes will give players additional tokens and other benefits

Active codes in Roblox Little World

Here are the active codes in the game:

Baxtrix - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Berries - Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level

CarbonMeister - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

CDTV - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Cookieboiyt - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

DrakeCraft - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Duck175K - Redeem this code in the game to get Duck Emote

Frash - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

FreeColors - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Common Color Pods

FreeLevel - Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level

FreeRareColors - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Color Pods (New)

Furniture - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Stars

GamingDan - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

GrumpyGravy - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

House - Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level

ItzVortex - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

JeffBlox - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

LegendaryLike - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Legendary Color Pod

RazorFish - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Roblerom - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

SnugLife - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Squads - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 hours of x2 EXP

ToadBoiGaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Little World

These codes have expired and hence, don't work anymore:

100KThankYou - Redeem this code in the game to get an Emote

120KThankYou - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 hours of 2x XP

1kLadybug - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of x2 EXP

1MVISITSCODE - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 hours of free rewards

2kBug - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens

5KWorld - Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level

5MILLIONBUGS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of x2 XP

75000 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP

BOSSES - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens

Controls - Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Stars

EasterLevel - Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level (NEW)

EasterSecret - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP

Egg - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP (NEW)

GoldenRat - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP

Obby - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP

Rat - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Stars

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens

SPIDER10k - Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Tokens

ThankYou20K - Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Tokens

TY2MPLAYS - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 hours of free rewards

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Little World

Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Open the Roblox website and sign in with your username and password.

Select the Twitter button once the game has loaded.

Upon clicking the Twitter button, a pop-up window with a text box will appear.

Copy and paste an active code from the list above.

Finally, press the Redeem button to receive your rewards.

The best way to use these Roblox codes is to copy and paste them, as manually typing them can result in mistakes.

