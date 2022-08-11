Little World codes in Roblox: Free emote and tokens (August 2022)

Little World codes, akin to other Roblox games, can be used to obtain free in-game bonuses such as bonus tokens, stars, levels, and bonus XP. This allows them to transform into their preferred creature and confront the game's various bosses.
Users of this Roblox role-playing game can transform into ladybugs, level up, explore the virtual world, and fight opponents. Furthermore, they can earn various rewards by fighting dummies in Shroom Town, Stump Town, and Cave Town.
Roblox Little World codes will give players additional tokens and other benefits
Active codes in Roblox Little World
Here are the active codes in the game:
- Baxtrix - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- Berries - Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level
- CarbonMeister - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- CDTV - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- Cookieboiyt - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- DrakeCraft - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- Duck175K - Redeem this code in the game to get Duck Emote
- Frash - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- FreeColors - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Common Color Pods
- FreeLevel - Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level
- FreeRareColors - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Color Pods (New)
- Furniture - Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Stars
- GamingDan - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- GrumpyGravy - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- House - Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level
- ItzVortex - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- JeffBlox - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- LegendaryLike - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Legendary Color Pod
- RazorFish - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- Roblerom - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- SnugLife - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- Squads - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 hours of x2 EXP
- ToadBoiGaming - Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Little World
These codes have expired and hence, don't work anymore:
- 100KThankYou - Redeem this code in the game to get an Emote
- 120KThankYou - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 hours of 2x XP
- 1kLadybug - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of x2 EXP
- 1MVISITSCODE - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 hours of free rewards
- 2kBug - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens
- 5KWorld - Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level
- 5MILLIONBUGS - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of x2 XP
- 75000 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP
- BOSSES - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens
- Controls - Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Stars
- EasterLevel - Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level (NEW)
- EasterSecret - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP
- Egg - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP (NEW)
- GoldenRat - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP
- Obby - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP
- Rat - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Stars
- RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens
- SPIDER10k - Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Tokens
- ThankYou20K - Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Tokens
- TY2MPLAYS - Redeem this code in the game to get 4 hours of free rewards
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Little World
Follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:
- Open the Roblox website and sign in with your username and password.
- Select the Twitter button once the game has loaded.
- Upon clicking the Twitter button, a pop-up window with a text box will appear.
- Copy and paste an active code from the list above.
- Finally, press the Redeem button to receive your rewards.
The best way to use these Roblox codes is to copy and paste them, as manually typing them can result in mistakes.