Little World codes in Roblox: Free Tokens and more (June 2022)

Similar to other Roblox games, players can use Roblox Little World codes to get free in-game rewards like bonus tokens, stars, levels, and bonus XP. They can use these to transform into creatures of their choice and defeat other boss creatures in the game.
In this Roblox roleplaying game, players can transform into ladybugs, level up, explore the in-game world, and fight other players. In Shroom Town, Stump Town, and Cave Town, players can acquire various rewards and fight dummies. Players can see if they have what it takes to take down the boss and win the mini-games.
Roblox Little World codes for extra XP, tokens, and more free rewards
Active codes in Roblox Little World
Although these codes do not have a fixed expiry date, they may expire any day, which is why players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.
- Baxtrix – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- Berries – Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level
- CarbonMeister – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- CDTV – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- Cookieboiyt – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- DrakeCraft – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- Duck175K – Redeem this code in the game to get Duck Emote (New Code)
- Frash – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- FreeColors – Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Common Color Pods
- FreeLevel – Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level
- FreeRareColors – Redeem this code in the game 2 Rare Color Pods
- Furniture – Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Stars
- GamingDan – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- GrumpyGravy – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- House – Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level
- ItzVortex – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- JeffBlox – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- LegendaryLike – Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Legendary Color Pod
- RazorFish – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- Roblerom – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- SnugLife – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
- Squads – Redeem this code in the game to get 4 hours of x2 EXP
- ToadBoiGaming – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens
The best way to redeem these codes is by directly copy-pasting them into the game. The detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Little World
These codes do not work in the game anymore.
- 100KThankYou – Redeem this code in the game to get an Emote
- 120KThankYou – Redeem this code in the game for 4 hours of 2x XP
- 1kLadybug – Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of x2 EXP
- 1MVISITSCODE – Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward
- 2kBug – Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens
- 5KWorld – Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level
- 5MILLIONBUGS – Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of x2 XP
- 75000 – Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP
- BOSSES – Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens
- Controls – Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Stars
- EasterLevel– Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level (NEW)
- EasterSecret – Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP
- Egg – Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP (NEW)
- GoldenRat – Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP
- Obby – Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP
- Rat – Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Stars
- RELEASE – Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens
- SPIDER10k – Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Tokens
- ThankYou20K – Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Tokens
- TY2MPLAYS – Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Little World
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:
- Open the Roblox platform and log in with the username and password.
- Launch the game and wait for it to load.
- Once the game is loaded, press the Twitter button.
- As soon as the players click on the Twitter button, a pop will appear with a text box to enter the code.
- Copy and paste an active code from the list above into the text field.
- Finally, players can hit the Redeem button to get the rewards in the account.