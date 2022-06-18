Little World codes in Roblox: Free Tokens and more (June 2022)

Similar to other Roblox games, players can use Roblox Little World codes to get free in-game rewards like bonus tokens, stars, levels, and bonus XP. They can use these to transform into creatures of their choice and defeat other boss creatures in the game.

In this Roblox roleplaying game, players can transform into ladybugs, level up, explore the in-game world, and fight other players. In Shroom Town, Stump Town, and Cave Town, players can acquire various rewards and fight dummies. Players can see if they have what it takes to take down the boss and win the mini-games.

Roblox Little World codes for extra XP, tokens, and more free rewards

Active codes in Roblox Little World

Although these codes do not have a fixed expiry date, they may expire any day, which is why players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

Baxtrix – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Berries – Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level

CarbonMeister – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

CDTV – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Cookieboiyt – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

DrakeCraft – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Duck175K – Redeem this code in the game to get Duck Emote (New Code)

Frash – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

FreeColors – Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Common Color Pods

FreeLevel – Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level

FreeRareColors – Redeem this code in the game 2 Rare Color Pods

Furniture – Redeem this code in the game to get 1K Stars

GamingDan – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

GrumpyGravy – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

House – Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level

ItzVortex – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

JeffBlox – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

LegendaryLike – Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Legendary Color Pod

RazorFish – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Roblerom – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

SnugLife – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

Squads – Redeem this code in the game to get 4 hours of x2 EXP

ToadBoiGaming – Redeem this code in the game to get 50 Tokens

The best way to redeem these codes is by directly copy-pasting them into the game. The detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Little World

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

100KThankYou – Redeem this code in the game to get an Emote

120KThankYou – Redeem this code in the game for 4 hours of 2x XP

1kLadybug – Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of x2 EXP

1MVISITSCODE – Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward

2kBug – Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens

5KWorld – Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level

5MILLIONBUGS – Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of x2 XP

75000 – Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP

BOSSES – Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens

Controls – Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Stars

EasterLevel– Redeem this code in the game to get +1 Level (NEW)

EasterSecret – Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP

Egg – Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP (NEW)

GoldenRat – Redeem this code in the game to get 2 hours of 2x XP

Obby – Redeem this code in the game to get 1 hour of 2x XP

Rat – Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Stars

RELEASE – Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Tokens

SPIDER10k – Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Tokens

ThankYou20K – Redeem this code in the game to get 750 Tokens

TY2MPLAYS – Redeem this code in the game to get a free reward

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Little World

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Open the Roblox platform and log in with the username and password.

Launch the game and wait for it to load.

Once the game is loaded, press the Twitter button.

As soon as the players click on the Twitter button, a pop will appear with a text box to enter the code.

Copy and paste an active code from the list above into the text field.

Finally, players can hit the Redeem button to get the rewards in the account.

