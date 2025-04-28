LockOver codes (April 2025)

The latest LockOver codes provide rewards that help you improve your performance on the field. In this anime-inspired soccer game, you can rely on teamwork and tap into special abilities to dominate the 3v3 or 4v4 contests. Locks are offered as a reward for your performance in each game, with which you can switch your playstyle, flow, and other aspects.

Given that matches can last several minutes, the developers often release codes as a time-efficient alternative for players to attain Locks. Use the rewards to purchase Spins for customizing your character.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox LockOver codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active LockOver codes

Team up with friends or play solo (Image via Roblox)

Scoring 10 goals is mandatory to redeem codes in Roblox LockOver. Once you have met this condition, use the active ones to claim free Locks:

List of active codes in LockOver Code Rewards KURONA Free rewards (latest) 1DAYDELAY Free rewards (latest) LEAGUE 15,000 Locks SAE 15,000 Locks SHIDOU 3500 Locks RIN 4000 Locks HIORI Free rewards YUKI 8000 Locks 5MVISITS 3500 Locks DELAY Free rewards

Expired LockOver codes

Roblox promo codes for LockOver are time-limited. The moment a code expires, the following list will be updated:

List of inactive codes in LockOver Code Rewards 3MVISITS Free rewards 1KYT Free rewards LUNA Free rewards UPDATETOMORROW Free rewards 2KPLAYERS Free rewards 10kCODE Free rewards 5kCODE Free rewards RELEASE Free rewards

How to redeem Roblox LockOver codes

The code redemption box is in the Store menu (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem each active code in the game:

Launch LockOver on Roblox.

Tap the Store button in the main menu.

button in the main menu. You will find the Codes box on the top left side of the Store menu.

box on the top left side of the Store menu. Enter a working code in the blank text box.

Click the blue Redeem button to receive rewards.

LockOver codes and their importance

Use Locks to purchase different Spins (Image via Roblox)

Locks are a crucial currency for improving your character's potential in the Blue-inspired game. After navigating to the Character menu, you can use Locks to buy Accessory and Flow Spins. Similarly, you can roll for better Weapons and Playstyles in LockOver. Each Spin contributes to the Pity timer, and activating it drastically improves your odds of attaining high-rarity items.

LockOver code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Precision is important for scoring goals and redeeming codes in Roblox LockOver.

Type the active codes exactly as provided, without any misspellings and alterations in the letter casing. You can prevent redemption errors that occur due to such mistakes by double-checking your entries before hitting the Redeem button.

If a correctly entered code doesn't work, restart the game before repeating the redemption process.

Where to find new Roblox LockOver codes

Keep an eye on the homepage of Roblox LockOver to stay informed about the latest codes. The game creators often update the description to list the new freebies. Moreover, for game-related updates and codes, consider joining the Trillion Game Roblox community.

FAQs on LockOver codes

What are the latest codes for Roblox LockOver?

KURONA and 1DAYDELAY are the newest codes for this soccer game.

How do codes benefit players in Roblox LockOver?

Players can get bonus Locks by redeeming codes in this Roblox experience. They can use the in-game currency to buy different Spins to customize their character.

When are new codes for LockOver released?

Developer Trillion Game typically releases gift codes after the game achieves a new milestone and during fresh updates.

