Lost Rooms: New Arcade Zone guide

The Arcade Zone in Lost Rooms is one of the newest additions to the game. Here, you are tasked with eliminating two toy-themed entities that work with one another while attacking. Both the mechanical Rat and Raptor are ground-based enemies that cover each others’ weaknesses, making them a formidable pairing.

Taking the duo down on your own is no easy feat, but it can be done with some ingenuity and a little bit of luck. Because of how these enemies work, it’s recommended to attempt clearing this zone with a friend.

If the Arcade Zone has proven to be a little too difficult for you, parse this guide for tips on clearing it.

Clearing the New Arcade Zone in Lost Rooms

Mission objective (Image via Roblox || TheKacperosEN on YouTube)

Preparation

We recommend using headphones for Lost Rooms, as they will help you hear enemies approaching.

When you start a match in the New Arcade Zone map, you will have a few minutes to scrounge up whatever you can find in the area. Collect items and materials like barbed wires and gunpowder, as well as wire and glass piles, to use for crafting items and traps later on. And if you have the currency for it, consider buying armament or gear pieces before starting the match.

The Crafting menu (Image via Roblox || TheKacperosEN on YouTube)

The night is when the monsters come out, and the first in-game day will likely end before you are fully prepared. Grab what you can along the way and try to be on the move while finishing your preparations.

Make sure you pick up some food and fluids, as your hunger and thirst meters will continuously fill up otherwise. Equip healing items to your hotbar, put on your armor, reload your guns, and venture into the zone once you are ready.

Tips on killing the monsters of the New Arcade Zone

Using weaponry to kill the mechanical monsters (Image via Roblox || TheKacperosEN on YouTube)

Beware The Bottlenecks: The New Arcade Zone is a dark and decrepit structure where it is easy to get lost. There are many places where the Mechanical Rat and Mechanical Raptor can corner you and instantly end the game. Consider finding such bottlenecks and setting up traps close to them, which will allow you to stun the enemies and make a break for it.

The New Arcade Zone is a dark and decrepit structure where it is easy to get lost. There are many places where the Mechanical Rat and Mechanical Raptor can corner you and instantly end the game. Consider finding such bottlenecks and setting up traps close to them, which will allow you to stun the enemies and make a break for it. Pick And Shoot: If you have access to guns, it’s recommended to pick your shots carefully. Both mechanicals have massive HP pools and will not go down in just a few rounds. Ensure that your guns are fully loaded and use them in tandem with traps to maximize the amount of damage you deal.

If you have access to guns, it’s recommended to pick your shots carefully. Both mechanicals have massive HP pools and will not go down in just a few rounds. Ensure that your guns are fully loaded and use them in tandem with traps to maximize the amount of damage you deal. Teamwork Prevails: Killing the monsters is significantly easier with a teammate, as you have access to more resources and ways to deal damage. That said, it’s important to maintain effective communication with your partner, as the mechanicals can still eliminate you within seconds.

Killing the monsters is significantly easier with a teammate, as you have access to more resources and ways to deal damage. That said, it’s important to maintain effective communication with your partner, as the mechanicals can still eliminate you within seconds. Craft When You Can: The Crafting mechanic will be your key to success in this Zone, as the map offers plenty of resources to create traps with. Use what you can find to make ammunition, med kits, and weaponry when you run out to keep your chances of success high.

The Crafting mechanic will be your key to success in this Zone, as the map offers plenty of resources to create traps with. Use what you can find to make ammunition, med kits, and weaponry when you run out to keep your chances of success high. Activate Your Traps: Luring the enemies into a trap is always a good idea. Set up turrets, place bear traps, lay down barbed wires, load up your guns, and work with your teammate to lead the rat or the raptor to your trap. Deal as much damage as you can, and have an escape plan ready in case that fails.

Luring the enemies into a trap is always a good idea. Set up turrets, place bear traps, lay down barbed wires, load up your guns, and work with your teammate to lead the rat or the raptor to your trap. Deal as much damage as you can, and have an escape plan ready in case that fails. Enemy Teamwork: The Rat and the Raptor can attack simultaneously. Making matters worse, they are both incredibly agile, making it difficult to keep track of them as they chase after you. This can be quite difficult to deal with when playing solo, which is why having one or more teammates is a good idea.

The Rat and the Raptor can attack simultaneously. Making matters worse, they are both incredibly agile, making it difficult to keep track of them as they chase after you. This can be quite difficult to deal with when playing solo, which is why having one or more teammates is a good idea. Don’t Panic: Getting cornered by either enemy can be fatal, but not necessarily so. Keep your finger on the sprint button, use a bomb to stun the enemy, and high-tail it out of there as soon as you can. Panicking in such a situation can lead to unfortunate mistakes and a premature game over.

Mission Ending

Mission clear screen (Image via Roblox || TheKacperosEN on YouTube)

Once you defeat both mechanical foes, a short cutscene will play, after which you will be debriefed on the case. With that, the New Arcade Zone in Lost Rooms ends and UENDO will reward you accordingly.

FAQs

What is the best way to clear the New Arcade Zone in Lost Rooms?

The best way to defeat the enemies in the New Arcade Zone in Lost Rooms is to work with a teammate and set up traps in multiple areas.

What is the best trap to use in the New Arcade Zone in Lost Rooms?

The best trap is the automated turret, which can deal a hefty amount of damage to both mechanical enemies.

How do I access the crafting menu while running in Lost Rooms?

Use the Spacebar key on your keyboard to open the crafting menu while running.

