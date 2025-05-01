Madoka Anime Last Stand: How to get and evolve

The Anime Last Stand Easter update has added several new units to the title, including Madoka. In the game, Madoka is referred to as Modoky and is inspired by Madoka Kaname from the Madoka Magica series. Since this unit is relatively new, players may not yet know how to obtain it. However, considering its power and abilities, it is worth the effort to acquire.
This article offers a quick guide on how to unlock and evolve Madoka in this Roblox experience.
How to get Madoka in Anime Last Stand
Unlike most other units in Anime Last Stand, you cannot summon Madoka through the Gacha Banners. Currently, the only way to obtain the unit is as a drop from the Extreme Easter Breaches game mode. However, to have a chance at obtaining it, you must defeat the wave 50 boss.
Your chance of securing this unit is only 2.5%, making it a difficult challenge, especially for new players who may find the Extreme Easter Breaches game mode overwhelming.
Madoka possesses the Light element with AoE attacks, making it a highly sought-after unit. Its low deployment cost allows players to use it easily during matches.
How to evolve Madoka in the game
Once you obtain Madoka, the next step is to evolve the unit and make it more powerful. You can evolve Madoka into Modoky (Goddess) if you have the following items in your inventory:
- x400 Light Essence
- x45 Epic Spirit Shards
- x12 Mythic Spirit Shards
- x25 Legendary Spirit Shards
- x1 Soul Gem
If you want to evolve the unit, you must also make sure that it is at its maximum level and you have more than enough coins.
With all the requirements met, open your inventory, click on Madoka, and hit the Evolve icon.
Madoka stats and cost
Madoka delivers a lot of damage from the get-go, making it one of the best units to deploy. However, understanding its deployment and upgrade costs is essential for effective use in battle.
Deployment
- Cost - $650
- Damage - 10,000
- Range - 25
- SPA - 3
- DPS - 3,333
Upgrade 1
- Cost - $1,350
- Damage - 23,500
- Range - 26
- SPA - 3
- DPS - 7,833
Upgrade 2
- Cost - $3,000
- Damage - 65,000
- Range - 26
- SPA - 3
- DPS - 21,666
Upgrade 3
- Cost - $8,000
- Damage - 165,000
- Range - 27
- SPA - 3
- DPS - 55,000
Upgrade 4
- Cost - $15,000
- Damage - 575,000
- Range - 29
- SPA - 5
- DPS - 115,000
Upgrade 5
- Cost - $25,000
- Damage - 1,000,000
- Range - 31
- SPA - 5
- DPS - 200,000
FAQs about Anime Last Stand
What is the rarity of Madoka in Anime Last Stand?
Madoka falls under the Celestial rarity.
Can you summon Madoka in Anime Last Stand?
Currently, you cannot summon Madoka.
What is the evolved form of Madoka called in Anime Last Stand?
The unit's evolved form is called Modoky (Goddess).
