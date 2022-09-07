Magic Champions codes in Roblox: Free Gems, Tokens, and more (September 2022)

Players can select the kind of wizard they want to be in Roblox Magic Champions. Gamers will have the ability to chart a course for themselves. And to become the strongest and top leaderboards, they have to level up all the various stats. As they gain strength, better spells become available that can be used in new ways to defeat all foes.

Players will also get free Gems and Skulls by using the Roblox Magic Champions codes. Both these items can be used to learn new magic spells; however, only the former will help with spells that are not part of the player's starting class.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Magic Champions

Active codes in Roblox Magic Champions

Here are the active codes in Roblox Magic Champions:

10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 200 Tokens

ANGEL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1.11K Skulls & 1.11K Gems.

FIREGOLEM - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Skulls & Gems.

ICEGOLEM - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 6k Gems, 10 Tokens, 2x Endurance.

IMPOSTER - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards.

PIGEON - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Pigeon Healer Spell.

REAPER - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Skulls.

Expired codes in Roblox Magic Champions

Here are all the codes that do not work in Magic Champions anymore:

500kVISITZ - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Gems.

7500LIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free rewards.

DailyQuests - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1K Skulls, 500 Gems.

DEMONMAGIC - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Skulls.

FREETOKENS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Tokens.

HugeBalancingUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2.5K Skulls, 200 Gems.

HUGEUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10K Gems.

LuckyClover - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Luck Boost.

Magical - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 4K Skulls, 150 Gems.

UPD8 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1K Skulls, 500 Gems.

Update13 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 13000 Skulls and Gems.

Update15 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1.5K Gems and Skulls.

Update16 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Skulls & Gems.

VALENTINES_DAY2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Skulls & Gems.

VENOM - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5K Skulls, 200 Gems.

WIND - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 5.55K Skulls, 222 Gems.

x5CandyCane - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Candy Canes.

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Magic Champions

Players can use these easy steps to redeem active codes in Magic Champions:

Utilize the generated username and password to log into the Roblox platform.

In the search bar on the webpage, enter the name of the game you want to find.

Launch Roblox Magic Champions and wait for it to load.

Search for and choose the Twitter icon on the screen's side.

Copy and paste an active code.

For the rewards, press Enter.

If the entered code doesn't work, players are advised to close the game, run it again, and try again.

