Make It Louder Simulator codes (April 2025)

Make It Louder Simulator codes offer rewards that help you buy more sounds and diverse boosts in this Roblox experience. In the competitive clicker game, players strive to be the loudest by amplifying sound using different equipment. By making and selling sounds, you can earn coins, the primary in-game currency.

You can make a variety of sounds by blowing your trumpet in the game. However, unlocking sound disks requires a significant amount of Stars. The latest codes for Make It Louder Simulator offer the resource for free, allowing you to quickly access new sounds and gain an edge over other players.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Make It Louder Simulator codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Make It Louder Simulator codes

Increasing the decibels is your sole objective in the game (Image via Roblox)

Below is the list of working codes for Roblox Make It Louder Simulator:

List of active codes in Make It Louder Simulator Code Rewards 30000LIKES +500 Stars 20000LIKES +500 Stars 15000LIKES +500 Stars 5000LIKES +500 Stars 2000LIKES +500 Stars 1000LIKES +500 Stars PLAYMIL +500 Stars

Expired Make It Louder Simulator codes

There are no expired codes in the game. Given that Roblox codes are time-limited, it's best to redeem the featured active ones at the earliest.

How to redeem Make It Louder Simulator codes

The code redemption menu in Make It Louder Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Follow these steps to redeem codes in Roblox Make It Louder Simulator:

Launch Make It Louder Simulator on Roblox.

Tap the bird icon in the top left corner of the screen.

in the top left corner of the screen. Type or paste an active code in the "Enter the code.." text field.

text field. Click the Enter button to submit the code and get rewards instantly.

Roblox Make It Louder Simulator codes and their importance

The DJ Booth in Make It Louder Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Stars acquired from the active Make It Louder Simulator codes can be used to purchase different sounds from the DJ Booth. After buying a new game Sound, you can equip it from the namesake menu. Changing them doesn't impact your progress, but it does help you personalize your experience and avoid using repetitive soundtracks.

Stars can also be spent in the Star Shop for different boosts, such as 2x Luck, which improves the odds of getting the rarest Pets. The in-game store also features the convenient "Auto-Sound" boost for quick grinding.

Make It Louder Simulator code troubleshooting (How to fix)

The "Expired Code" error in Make It Louder Simulator indicates that a code was entered incorrectly or has exceeded its validity time. You can avoid such issues by utilizing only active codes and cross-checking them for mistakes. Fix any typos, remove any unnecessary spaces, and be precise in the use of uppercase and lowercase letters, given that codes are case-sensitive.

Where to find new Make It Louder Simulator codes

Join the Pond Studios Discord server and follow @studiopond on X to be updated on news and codes for Make It Louder Simulator.

FAQs on Make It Louder Simulator codes

What is the latest code for Roblox Make It Louder Simulator?

30000LIKES is the newest code for the simulation game; it gives 500 Stars.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Make It Louder Simulator?

Each Make It Louder Simulator code can be used only once by a Roblox account.

When will new codes be released for Make It Louder Simulator?

Developer Pond Studio typically releases new gift codes for Make It Louder Simulator to celebrate milestones and game developments.

