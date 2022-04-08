Malgamation’s Island codes in Roblox: Free Amber (April 2022)

Roblox never disappoints. There are so many genres and games to choose from. One such exciting game is called Malgamation's Island. In this world, you can survive as unique creatures from the ground to the skies with your friends and foes. Take a trip to the deepest oceans and the tallest mountains of the alien world. Discover what it means to be the biggest and strongest creature on earth! Gaining Amber can help you in achieving this.

Malgamation's Island uses Amber as its currency. Amber can be purchased in the Shop for Robux. Players can use Amber to buy creatures within the game. It is also used as a crafting material for tools such as oogers. No matter how large a bundle is, the Amber remains at a value of 0.1 Robux per Amber.

Cas is a Men Enjoyer @Antitaxii Malgamation's Island has the most update rate games i've ever played on Roblox and it's satisfying Malgamation's Island has the most update rate games i've ever played on Roblox and it's satisfying 😎😎 https://t.co/uHahVfcGRn

Alternatively, there are some codes that can give free Amber. These Roblox Malgamation's Island codes are the latest ones that can be redeemed for lots of free Amber. These freebies will strengthen and help grow the creatures, which will increase their overall stats and allow for more extensive exploration.

Here's a look at all of the working Malgamation's Island codes.

Working and expired codes for Amber in Roblox Malgamation's Island

Active codes

1. welcome! - Redeem code for 100 Amber

2. 1mil! - Redeem code for lots of Amber

Players should enter the given codes exactly as they are given here or they will not work.

Expired codes

These Malgamation's Island codes no longer work.

nocturne!

Test

winteriscoming

RatFilth

Walkeri

Russia

happynewyear

tubstinky

seasonsfrightening

stinkertimeover

Greenland

playantheria

Italy

Poland

This platform will keep all readers updated with additional codes once they get released. Please make sure to redeem these as soon as possible as they could expire or change soon.

Follow these steps to redeem Malgamation's Island Codes

1. Open the game and click on 'Settings.'

2. Next, you will see a large box to enter the Promo Codes.

3. Then, enter each valid code into the text box and press 'Enter' on your keyboard to redeem your reward.

4. If the code works, you should receive a confirmation.

Amber can be obtained in a natural way by finding Amber shards which provide 20-35 Amber, or by growing the creatures to another growth stage, or by simply staying alive as a juvenile or adult creature. Unless it is a child, the creature will gain a set amount of Amber every two minutes.

