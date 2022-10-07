Mega Noob Simulator codes in Roblox: Free coins, strength, and more (October 2022)

Roblox Mega Noob Simulator is a game dedicated to gym bros. Players need to train hard to become the biggest "noob" in the game. To begin with, they need to battle the bacon hairs to gain more strength and get monster muscles. At the end of each stage, they face the Bacon boss and his little minions.

The players start by training hard and fighting small foes. This is a prolonged process and the character will gradually develop muscles. Players can take a shortcut to quickly get ahead. Creators publish free codes whenever their game has reached a milestone. Players can use the free rewards to become more powerful.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Mega Noob Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Mega Noob Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

100M - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100M Noob

200M - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Surprise Pet

DOULIFT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Strength

METAVERSE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn AJ Bacon Hair

RETRO - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Coins

SWASHBUCKLER - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Coins

TRADEME - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 Heads

UNIVERSE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Strength

Winter2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Tree Noob

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Mega Noob Simulator

These codes have become defunct:

BUFFNOOB - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Heads

HOLIDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Festive Noob pet

NEWB - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Heads

SPOOK - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Halloween Hat

stonks - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500 Coins

stronk - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Strength

WORKOUT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50 Heads

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Mega Noob Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Log into your Roblox account and search for the game.

Once located, please launch it.

After the game has completely loaded, press the Menu button, which is on the side of the screen.

From the list that appears, click on the codes option.

Copy and paste an active code in the text box that says "Insert Code Here."

Last step is to hit on the submit option and the free rewards will be credited to the account.

Other Noob games in Roblox

1) Noob Army Tycoon

On April 4, 2021, the Thinking Project released the Noob Army Tycoon. Players in this game can attack opponents to seize strategic points from them. In addition to ships, tanks, planes, and beginners, they can unlock more than 100 personnel. Finally, by spending more than 600 buttons, they can become tycoons.

2) Noob Train

@Pandoozle created Roblox Noob Train on February 4, 2020. Since its inception, the game has accrued over 183k likes and 274.9 million visits. This is a very simple game where one can spawn a huge number of avatars to form a train. Players can customize their speed, make them jump and more.

3) Space Noob Tycoon

The game was created by AirPenguin Studios. Players in Space Noob Tycoon control a space humanoid who seeks to harvest as many resources from planets as possible. There are different types of resources for one to seek and utilize.

Poll : 0 votes