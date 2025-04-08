Mini Store codes (April 2025)

Mini Store codes offer the best way to get Cash for growing your virtual business. Although the game is generous when you begin the simulation experience, your starter Cash quickly drains as you purchase enhancements for trees and shelves. You then have to sell items to customers while keeping your stock in check. Luckily, codes provide an easier way to get the in-game currency and offer some respite from the repetitive gameplay.

This article lists all freebies for Mini Store and provides a guide on claiming them in the Roblox game.

Active Mini Store codes

Manage your mini store and serve customers to expand your business (Image via Roblox)

The following valid codes can be redeemed in Mini Store to get extra Cash:

List of active codes in Mini Store Code Rewards like120k 2000 Cash like100k 2000 Cash

Expired Mini Store codes

If you try to redeem an inactive code, you will encounter an error. Working codes can be rendered inactive at any time, so redeem them as soon as possible.

List of inactive codes in Mini Store Code Rewards 30klike 2000 Cash like10k 2000 Cash 5000like Free Cash like2000 Free Cash

How to redeem Roblox Mini Store codes

Stand close to the gift box to redeem codes (Image via Roblox)

Follow these simple steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Mini Store:

Open Mini Store on Roblox.

Run to the center of the map to find a gift box.

Keep your virtual avatar inside the pink circle emerging from the gift box.

Enter an active code in the blank text field.

Hit the Enter key to claim rewards.

If a code isn't working or the redemption menu isn't appearing on the screen, restart the game, join a new server, and then retry claiming the freebies.

Mini Store codes and their importance

Purchase new structures with Cash (Image via Roblox)

Codes for Mini Store offer Cash, which you can use to buy structures and expansions for your store. You can also increase the shelf capacity with the in-game currency so that more items can be stored and sold to NPC customers instantly. The best part about gift codes is that they are of universal use, allowing new as well as experienced managers to claim bonus Cash to invest in their store.

Mini Store code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Roblox codes for Mini Store are time-limited, and their expiration dates are usually unspecified by the developers. If you cannot claim rewards from a working code, it is likely to have expired. However, before arriving at that conclusion, you must cross-check your entries for typos and extra spaces. Such mistakes often hinder the redemption process and cause the game screen to show an error.

Where to find new Mini Store codes

You can find all working codes for Mini Store on the game's description page on Roblox. Moreover, consider joining the SmartGuy Roblox community to be notified about updates, events, and codes for this experience.

FAQs on Roblox Mini Store codes

What are the latest codes for Roblox Mini Store?

The newest codes for the simulation game are like120k and like100k, and redeeming them gives free Cash.

How many times can a code be redeemed in Mini Store?

Each code for Mini Store is valid for a single redemption. Meanwhile, multiple redemptions of an active code prompt the game to show an error.

When will more codes for Mini Store be released?

New codes will be released by the developer when the game achieves a milestone, such as getting 140,000 likes on Roblox.

