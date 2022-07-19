Mining Simulator codes in Roblox: Free tokens, eggs and more (July 2022)

Players can earn tens of thousands of coins using Roblox Mining Simulator codes. They are the game's primary form of payment and are required to start rebirth.
For the game's maps, which range from beach to candyland, players will need numerous rebirths. In this much-adored Roblox game, they embark on a mining expedition with their pals in pursuit of precious stones. With that being said, these outings can also be taken by individuals if they feel self-assured.
The objective is to find diamonds in order to grow rich, travel to other realms and collect pets and hats.
Free Roblox codes to beat all of your mining competitors in Mining Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Mining Simulator
Here are the active codes in the game:
Coin codes
- Bread - 10,000 Coins
- Coal - 2,000 Coin
- Dinosaur - 5,000 Coins
- Isaac - 1,000 Coins
- JellyBean - 2,500 Coins
- Money - 10,000 Coins
- Trades - 5,000 Coins
Corn codes
- BroomSticks - Spooky Trail Crate
- Candy! - Spooky Trail Crate
- Dominus - Epic Accessory Crate
- Ghosty - Spooky Trail Crate
- Halloween - 40 Candy Corn
- Level - Legendary Skin Crate
- NewTwitch - Epic Accessory Crate
- NoU - Epic Accessory Crate
- Retro - Exclusive Skin
- ScarySkeltons - 30 Candy Corn
- Skeletons - 60 Candy Corn
- Skelly - 60 Candy Corn
- Spook - 30 Candy Corn
- Spooky - 30 Candy Corn
- Spoopy - 30 Candy Corn
- ThisIsHalloween - 60 Candy Corn
- TrailUpdate - Epic Accessory Crate
- Unobtainible - Rare Skin Crate
Egg codes
- AnniversaryEgg - Legendary Egg
- Awesome - Rare Egg
- AwesomeLegendary - Legendary Egg
- BaconHair - Legendary Egg
- BeachBall - Legendary Egg
- BigL - Legendary Egg
- CoolWater - Legendary Egg
- Demon - Legendary Egg
- Duck - Legendary Egg
- FollowUs - Legendary Egg
- FreeCrate2 - Legendary Egg
- JackOLantern - Legendary Egg
- Light - Legendary Egg
- memes - Legendary Egg
- PatrioticStars - Legendary Egg
- Pumpkin - Legendary Egg
- Pumpkins - Legendary Egg
- Rainbowite - Legendary Egg
- SecretEgg - Legendary Egg
- Skies - Legendary Egg
- SummerEgg - Legendary Egg
- SuperSecretCode - Legendary Egg
- TooManyCodesSmh - Legendary Egg
- Valkyrie - Legendary Egg
Hat codes
- Adventure - Legendary Hat Crate
- AnniversaryCrate - Legendary Hat Crate
- BigW - Legendary Hat Crate
- Bonus - Legendary Hat Crate
- Dreamy - Legendary Hat Crate
- Duckie - Legendary Hat Crate
- EventQuest - Omega Hat Crate
- Fluffy - Legendary Crate
- FreeCrate - Legendary Hat Crate
- Fright - Legendary Hat Crate
- Ghosts - Omega Hat Crate
- Goose - Legendary Hat Crate
- GummyBears - Rare Hat Crate
- Halloween2019 - Legendary Hat Crate
- HelpPls - Legendary Hat Crate
- ILOVECODES - Legendary Hat Crate
- LegendaryHat - Legendary Hat Crate
- Lemonaide - Legendary Crate
- MineAlot - Legendary Hat Crate
- NewHats - Legendary Hat Crate
- Patriot - Legendary Hat Crate
- Pumped - Rare Hat Crate
- SandBox - Epic Skin Crate
- Scary - Legendary Hat Crate
- Scorch - Legendary Hat Crate
- SubscribePls - Legendary Hat Crate
- Sunscreen - Legendary Hat Crate
- SuperCrate - Legendary Hat Crate
- Toast - Epic Hat Crate
- ToyChest - Epic Hat Crate
- TrickOrTreat - Legendary Hat Crate
- Vacation - Legendary Hat Crate
- Witches - Legendary Hat Crate
- yeet - Legendary Hat Crate
Token codes
- #ChristmasHype - 250 Tokens
- 1Year - 70 Tokens
- 200Tokens - 200 tokens
- 4thJuly - 200 tokens
- 500M - 75 tokens
- America - 80 Tokens
- AnniversaryTokens - 250 Tokens
- candy - 2,000 Coins
- Challenge - 70 Tokens
- EpicTokens - 250 Tokens
- fishing – luck boost (new)
- GetSlicked - 50 Tokens
- HammieJammieDoesntSuck - 50 Tokens
- HammieJammieSucksx2 - 20 Tokens
- HammieJammieSucksxInfinity - 20 tokens
- ILoveTokens - 70 Tokens
- ImOutOfCodeIdeas - 70 Tokens
- ImOutOfCodeIdeas2 - 70 Tokens
- ISeriouslyNeedMoreCodeIdeas - 70 Tokens
- July21st - 150 Tokens
- July4th – 30-minute luck boost (new)
- MoreMoreCode - 70 Tokens
- MoreMoreTokens - 70 Tokens
- NewQuests - 50 Tokens
- NosniyIsCool - 50 Tokens
- Oof - 70 Tokens
- owo - 70 Tokens
- SandCastles - 50 Tokens
- Shiny - 70 Tokens
- sircfenner - 70 Tokens
- SummerTokens - 75 tokens
- SuperGems - 50 Tokens
- TooManyCodes - 70 Tokens
- Trails - 70 Tokens
- Update5 – 30-minute super luck boost (new)
- Update6 – super boost (new)
- Wings - 70 Tokens
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Mining Simulator
There are no expired codes yet. However, they do not come with an expiration date. Furthermore, the creators haven't shared any details, so players might as well take their chances.
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Mining Simulator
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Start Roblox Mining Simulator and wait for it to load.
- On the left-hand side of the screen, click the codes button.
- Copy and paste any of the above-mentioned active Mining Sim codes into the text area.
- To get the free crates and tokens, press the Enter button.
The best places to look for Roblox Mining Simulator codes are Isaac's Twitter page and Rumble Studios' official Twitch channel.