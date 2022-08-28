Miraculous RP codes in Roblox: Free coins (August 2022)

A Roblox game called Miraculous RP features individuals from a superhero show of the same name. Players can use their superpowers, just like in the show, to battle evil and help Parisians. In addition to the show's already existing heroes, such as Ladybug, Queen Bee, and Cat Noir, one can alter their avatars to make their own superheroes.
Players who use the free codes receive money that aids in their elaborate modifications. After all, it takes a lot of work to look heroic. They can also improve their avatars' abilities and arsenal. This makes climbing the leaderboard a straightforward shortcut.
Redeem these codes in Roblox Miraculous RP to progress faster than ever
Active codes in Roblox Miraculous RP
Here are the active codes in the game:
- HANDFULOFCOINS - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Coins
- LEONARDSHANGHAI - Redeem this code in the game to get 5000 Coins
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Miraculous RP
These codes do not work in the game anymore:
- ALICINHA - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins
- ANGRIENARMY - Redeem this code in the game to get Coins
- B8SKCFSW9F - Redeem this code in the game to get Shirt & 5000 coins
- BABKASHOW - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins
- BELINHAPOPGAMES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins
- FAVORITE - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins
- FeFNG2Z4 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Coins
- FUNTIMES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins
- geA87CZT - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins
- KITTYSECTION - Redeem this code in the game to get 15,000 Coins
- LINDALEEMNN001 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins
- LukasCoins - Redeem this code in the game to get 3,000 coins
- LUKASVOICE - Redeem this code in the game to get Coins
- MERUGLY - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins
- MIRACULOUSGOAT - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins
- OJGKQC0Y - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Coins
- OKEH - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins
- RTC - Redeem this code in the game to get Coins
- TYPLAYTEST - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins
- TYSM - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins
- Vyocx4bh - Redeem this code in the game to get 4,000 Coins
- YX7RG9OHE6 - Redeem this code in the game to get Shirt & 5,000 coins
- zffaUNiU - Redeem this code in the game to get 6,000 Coins
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Miraculous RP
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Open the Roblox application on your preferred device and sign into your Roblox account using your username and password.
- Look for the game on the platform's home page. Launch the game after you've located it and wait for it to load.
- Tap on the green plus sign button on the left side of the screen once the game has loaded and the home page is visible.
- A new window will open once you do that.
- The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. Copy and paste an active code into the "input code" box.
- Finally, you're free to select the "Claim" button from the menu.
If the active code does not work, please restart the game. Switching the server helps with the issue.