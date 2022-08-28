Miraculous RP codes in Roblox: Free coins (August 2022)

A Roblox game called Miraculous RP features individuals from a superhero show of the same name. Players can use their superpowers, just like in the show, to battle evil and help Parisians. In addition to the show's already existing heroes, such as Ladybug, Queen Bee, and Cat Noir, one can alter their avatars to make their own superheroes.

Players who use the free codes receive money that aids in their elaborate modifications. After all, it takes a lot of work to look heroic. They can also improve their avatars' abilities and arsenal. This makes climbing the leaderboard a straightforward shortcut.

Redeem these codes in Roblox Miraculous RP to progress faster than ever

Active codes in Roblox Miraculous RP

Here are the active codes in the game:

HANDFULOFCOINS - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Coins

LEONARDSHANGHAI - Redeem this code in the game to get 5000 Coins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Miraculous RP

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

ALICINHA - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins

ANGRIENARMY - Redeem this code in the game to get Coins

B8SKCFSW9F - Redeem this code in the game to get Shirt & 5000 coins

BABKASHOW - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins

BELINHAPOPGAMES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins

FAVORITE - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

FeFNG2Z4 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,500 Coins

FUNTIMES - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins

geA87CZT - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

KITTYSECTION - Redeem this code in the game to get 15,000 Coins

LINDALEEMNN001 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins

LukasCoins - Redeem this code in the game to get 3,000 coins

LUKASVOICE - Redeem this code in the game to get Coins

MERUGLY - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins

MIRACULOUSGOAT - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins

OJGKQC0Y - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Coins

OKEH - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins

RTC - Redeem this code in the game to get Coins

TYPLAYTEST - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Coins

TYSM - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Coins

Vyocx4bh - Redeem this code in the game to get 4,000 Coins

YX7RG9OHE6 - Redeem this code in the game to get Shirt & 5,000 coins

zffaUNiU - Redeem this code in the game to get 6,000 Coins

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Miraculous RP

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device and sign into your Roblox account using your username and password.

Look for the game on the platform's home page. Launch the game after you've located it and wait for it to load.

Tap on the green plus sign button on the left side of the screen once the game has loaded and the home page is visible.

A new window will open once you do that.

The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. Copy and paste an active code into the "input code" box.

Finally, you're free to select the "Claim" button from the menu.

If the active code does not work, please restart the game. Switching the server helps with the issue.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta