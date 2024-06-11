Miraculous RP: A Beginner's Guide

Miraculous RP is an expansive role-playing game where Robloxians can take on the roles of characters from the popular animated series "Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir". Players embark on an adventure across Miraculous Paris, as depicted in the series. Within the game, they can socialize with friends, roam the city, engage in mini-games, and complete various quests for free rewards.

The game has slightly complex mechanics, intricate quests, and features that beginners may find difficult to get used to. This guide will help simplify the works of Miraculous RP, the main objective, and its features to help new players understand the game better.

Miraculous RP: Everything you need to know

Understanding the basics

Official cover for Miraculous RP (Image via Roblox)

In the game, Robloxians can roleplay and dress up as their favorite characters and heroes from the Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir. They can choose from a ton of accessories and cosmetic items to spruce themselves up and look snazzy while roleplaying and exploring the meticulously crafted landscapes of the miraculous city of Paris.

Players can also complete numerous quests when they play this game to earn countless new rewards including but not limited to cosmetic items, free UGCs, and other freebies.

How to play Miraculous RP?

Official cover for Miraculous RP (Image via Roblox)

When exploring the magical city of Paris inside Miraculous RP, Robloxians will encounter countless NPCs, each with a different quest to offer. There are multiple mini-games to play in various corners of the city and enjoy the fun of exploration in this title. However, to make the most out of this digitally beautiful journey, players must be familiar with the in-game controls.

Here is a rundown of the basic controls on the PC:

WASD: Use these keys to move your character in the game.

Use these keys to move your character in the game. Space: Press this key to jump.

Press this key to jump. Left Ctrl: Press this key to crouch.

Press this key to crouch. Shift: Use this key to sprint or move quickly in the game.

Use this key to sprint or move quickly in the game. F: Press this key to interact with some items and objects.

Press this key to interact with some items and objects. Left Click: Use this key to interact with the GUI and other in-game options.

Use this key to interact with the GUI and other in-game options. Mouse: You can use the mouse to look around and aim.

FAQs on Roblox Miraculous RP

When was Miraculous RP released?

Toya first released it on February 11, 2021.

Is Miraculous RP free to play?

Yes, the core gameplay experience is completely free and there are optional in-game purchases as well.

How often does Miraculous RP receive updates?

The development team provides regular updates and new content to keep the experience fresh and exciting.

Is there a community where I can connect with Miraculous RP players?

You can join the game's official community on Discord to share tips and insights.

