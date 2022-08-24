Monsters of Etheria codes in Roblox: Free skin (August 2022)

Monsters of Etheria codes in Roblox give players free access to new items, crates, credits, and skins in the game.
In Monsters of Etheria, players can explore the Alchas region, acquire special creatures called Etherians, and fight other players to gain EXP. This is the perfect game for fans of Pokemon and Digimon.
Active codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria
Here is the only active code in Roblox Monsters of Etheria as of August 2022:
- sub2TheConfidentDiamond - Redeem this code in the game to get a Tarabi Confident Skin
Expired codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria
The codes listed below do not work in the game anymore:
- AdCrates - Redeem this code in the game to get Multi-Crate
- AdCredits - Redeem this code in the game to get Credits
- AprilFools2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Multi Crates
- BackToSchool2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Self Crates
- BlackFriday2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get Rich Flyden Skin
- CodeFix2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Multi Crate
- CodeOverhaul2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Multi-Crate
- CodeWeekFeb2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Regular Crates
- DaMap2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Self Crates
- DayThreeTreasure2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Multi Crates
- DayTwoSwag2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Creation Crates
- FinalFortune2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Multi Crates
- FiveForFive2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Self Crates
- Halloween2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Eerie Tadbowl
- HappyAnniversary2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Self Crates
- HAPPYBDAY2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get BDay2020 Ignititan
- HappyEaster2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Multi Crates
- HappyHolidays2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Credits
- HappyLNY20 - Redeem this code in the game to get Special YOTRat Skin for Honumb
- Harvest2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Multi Crates
- HNY2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Self Crates
- HolidaySeason2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 credits
- QOLApril2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards
- MidMay2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (NEW)
- Independence2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Starry Spectrability
- LunarNewYear2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get YOTOx Braybug
- MidMarch2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Multi Crates
- NewMeshes2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Credits
- OneHundredEtherians - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Self Crates
- OneYearOfEtheria - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Self Crates
- RaidAtArea51 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Self Crates
- SelfReflectionFour2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Self Crates
- SpookySeason2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 credits
- SummerAwaits2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Self Crates
- SummerFun2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Credits
- Sunshine2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Sunshine Elekity
- Thanksgiving2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get Harvest Skin for Cachick
- TWOYEARS - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 credits
- Valentines2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Caring Skin For Wanderwood
- Valentines2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get Gentle Dalladoodle
- YearOfTheRat20 - Redeem this code in the game to get Special YOTRat Skin for Kungafoo
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria:
- Launch the game, find the Roleplay portal, and enter it to begin.
- Pick Explorer from the option that opens up.
- Once there, enter the red structure called General Shoppe.
- Locate and choose the codes from the menu that appears on the screen.
- Copy a code from the list above, paste it in the "Code here" tab, and press the Enter key to receive the reward.
For regular updates on the latest codes and game updates, players can follow the game's official Twitter account or join its Discord server. Links to both can be found on the Roblox game's home page.