Monsters of Etheria codes in Roblox: Free skin (August 2022)

Monsters of Etheria codes in Roblox give players free access to new items, crates, credits, and skins in the game.

In Monsters of Etheria, players can explore the Alchas region, acquire special creatures called Etherians, and fight other players to gain EXP. This is the perfect game for fans of Pokemon and Digimon.

Active codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria

Here is the only active code in Roblox Monsters of Etheria as of August 2022:

sub2TheConfidentDiamond - Redeem this code in the game to get a Tarabi Confident Skin

Expired codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria

The codes listed below do not work in the game anymore:

AdCrates - Redeem this code in the game to get Multi-Crate

AdCredits - Redeem this code in the game to get Credits

AprilFools2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Multi Crates

BackToSchool2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Self Crates

BlackFriday2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get Rich Flyden Skin

CodeFix2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1 Multi Crate

CodeOverhaul2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get a Multi-Crate

CodeWeekFeb2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Regular Crates

DaMap2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Self Crates

DayThreeTreasure2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Multi Crates

DayTwoSwag2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Creation Crates

FinalFortune2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Multi Crates

FiveForFive2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Self Crates

Halloween2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Eerie Tadbowl

HappyAnniversary2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Self Crates

HAPPYBDAY2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get BDay2020 Ignititan

HappyEaster2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Multi Crates

HappyHolidays2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 1,000 Credits

HappyLNY20 - Redeem this code in the game to get Special YOTRat Skin for Honumb

Harvest2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2 Multi Crates

HNY2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Self Crates

HolidaySeason2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 credits

QOLApril2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards

MidMay2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (NEW)

Independence2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Starry Spectrability

LunarNewYear2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get YOTOx Braybug

MidMarch2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Multi Crates

NewMeshes2022 - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Credits

OneHundredEtherians - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Self Crates

OneYearOfEtheria - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Self Crates

RaidAtArea51 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Self Crates

SelfReflectionFour2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get 3 Self Crates

SpookySeason2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 credits

SummerAwaits2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get 5 Self Crates

SummerFun2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 Credits

Sunshine2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Sunshine Elekity

Thanksgiving2019 - Redeem this code in the game to get Harvest Skin for Cachick

TWOYEARS - Redeem this code in the game to get 300 credits

Valentines2020 - Redeem this code in the game to get Caring Skin For Wanderwood

Valentines2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get Gentle Dalladoodle

YearOfTheRat20 - Redeem this code in the game to get Special YOTRat Skin for Kungafoo

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Roblox Monsters of Etheria:

Launch the game, find the Roleplay portal, and enter it to begin.

Pick Explorer from the option that opens up.

Once there, enter the red structure called General Shoppe.

Locate and choose the codes from the menu that appears on the screen.

Copy a code from the list above, paste it in the "Code here" tab, and press the Enter key to receive the reward.

For regular updates on the latest codes and game updates, players can follow the game's official Twitter account or join its Discord server. Links to both can be found on the Roblox game's home page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh