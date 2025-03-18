Most Expensive Fish in Fisch 1.22.0

The sure shot way to progress further in Fisch is by catching various types of fish and selling them to the merchant. Along your playthrough, you will be doing this to easily afford new fishing rods, totems, baits, boats, etc. While some fish are not that valuable, there are a few you can catch to earn a hefty amount of credits (in-game money).

In the experience, an expensive fish is rare to come by, as you will have to scour the entire ocean for it. You must be thinking that the Blue Whale, or, perhaps, the Megalodon are the fish with the most selling value. However, they are not.

In fact, a Scylla is the most expensive fish in Fisch, even after the release of the latest update v1.22.0, which introduced many new fish.

What is the most expensive fish in Fisch (v1.22.0)?

The Scylla fish (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, a Scylla is the most expensive fish in this Roblox title. It can be sold for a whopping 140,000 C$ even if it weighs only 350,000 Kgs, which is an average weight category for this fish.

On a good day, if you find a true maximum Scylla (3,727,500 Kgs), you can sell it for a total of 1,491,000 C$. It is the highest amount you can get for a fish without a mutation.

Where can you find a Scylla in Fisch?

The Veil of the Forsaken (Image via Roblox)

To catch a Scylla, you will have to go to the Mariana's Veil — an underwater cave system beneath Roslit Bay. In Mariana's Veil, there are multiple sublocations, but the Veil of the Forsaken is where you can find a Scylla. For the uninitiated, the Veil of the Forsaken is locked for exploration in the beginning. To unlock it, you will have to beat the Scylla boss in this area.

Once you have defeated Scylla, the entire Veil of the Forsaken will become available for exploration. You can cast out your fishing rod in the pool of this area to try and catch the Scylla.

It should be noted that your chances of catching a Scylla are higher if you use the Shark Head Bait. This bait is acquired from a Quality Crate with a low chance of spawning. Hence, you may have to open multiple crates to obtain it.

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

Apart from the Scylla, the second and third most expensive fish in this experience are Moby and Ancient Kraken, respectively. You can sell an average Moby and Ancient Kraken for 54,375 C$ and 37,500 C$, respectively.

You can catch a Moby during the Whale Migration event and an Ancient Kraken from the Atlantis area during nighttime. For better results, you can use baits, like the Squid and Truffle Worm to catch them.

FAQs

What is the most expensive fish in Fisch right now?

At the time of writing, Scylla is the most expensive fish with a selling price of 140,000 C$.

What is the Megalodon's worth in Fisch?

A Megalodon can be sold for 8731 C$ in this experience, that too if it's a base variant.

Where is the Scylla fish in Fisch?

You can catch the Scylla after beating it once in the Veil of the Forsaken, Mariana's Veil.

