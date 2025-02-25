Fisch Scylla hunt guide: How to catch it

The Scylla fish in Fisch has quickly become one of the most formidable beasts to ever spawn from the ocean. It is an extremely rare catch and due to its massive size, only the worthy fishers can get their hands on it. This four-headed monster lurks in the depths of the oceans as it is found in the Veil of the Forsaken — the final area in the Mariana's Veil.

Ad

You simply can not avoid hunting Scylla as you need it to complete the Veil of the Forsaken Bestiary. With our Scylla hunt guide, you can learn how to catch and add it to your collection.

How to catch the Scylla in Fisch

Before we move forward, it is important to reveal that you can not catch a Scylla fish before beating it in a boss fight. If you have reached the Veil of the Forsaken, you may already know that this area is locked for exploration at first. To unlock it, you will have to defeat Scylla by building a Crossbow.

Ad

Trending

All the Crossbow parts are available in Veil of the Forsaken and are highlighted on the screen while the boss fight is active. Once you build the Crossbow, a cutscene will be displayed where you kill the Scylla. Upon doing so, you will be able to explore the rest of the area and catch fish in its pond.

The Scylla fish (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@realDV)

A Scylla Hunt event usually starts at the beginning of the day or night. While this is completely random, you can use a Sundial Totem to speed up the celestial cycle and possibly begin a Scylla Hunt.

Ad

To catch a Scylla, you will need to be very lucky. Hence, we recommend using an Aurora Totem to boost your luck. You can use multiple totems to stack the luck boost and redeem its benefit. Also, a general thing to remember is that catching the Scylla fish will require you to equip the best fishing rod. Hence, make sure you have your best tool for the job.

The Leviathan's Fang Rod (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@Only1Gam3r)

The Leviathan's Fang Rod is one of the best rods that can be used for this job. By using it, you can gain +4 initial reeling completion while catching the Scylla. Also, you will receive +50 resilience so you can complete the fishing mini-game easily.

Ad

One more thing, your chances of catching the Scylla are relatively higher if you use the Shark Head. You can get this bait from a Quality Crate, however, its chances are low. So you may have to open multiple Quality Crates before you find this bait. If you manage to catch a Scylla, you can easily sell it for 1,400,00 at a merchant. That being said, this four-head monster is indeed a money catch.

Ad

Also check: Roblox Fisch codes

FAQs

How do you beat Scylla in Fisch?

You can beat the Scylla boss enemy by building a Crossbow using a Crossbow Base, a Crossbow Arrow, and a Crossbow Bow.

Can you beat Scylla with friends in Fisch?

Yes, you can beat the Scylla with your friends. However, the Veil of the Forsaken will only be unlocked for players who help build the Crossbow.

How much does the Leviathan's Fang Rod cost in Fisch?

You can purchase the Leviathan's Fang Rod for 1,000,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024