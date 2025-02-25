How to complete Veil of the Forsaken Bestiary in Fisch

The Veil of the Forsaken in Fisch is the final sublocation in Mariana's Veil — a huge underwater cave system beneath Roslit Bay. Upon reaching there, the first thing you have to do is beat the Scylla boss. You can not explore the corners of this area without beating this four-headed beast. Once you have beaten it, the only important job left is completing the bestiary.

The exotic fish found in the Veil of the Forsaken can't be caught elsewhere. Hence, we recommend catching all the fish and completing the Veil of the Forsaken Bestiary in Fisch. In our guide below, we have mentioned the ideal time, season, weather, and bait for every fish.

How to catch all Veil of the Forsaken fish in Fisch (100% bestiary)

As discussed above, you can not catch a single fish in the Veil of the Forsaken until you beat the Scylla boss. Defeating this enemy requires you to build a Crossbow using a Crossbow Arrow, Crossbow Base, and Crossbow Bow. All of these parts are found in the Veil of the Forsaken and are highlighted on the screen while the boss fight is active.

The fishing pond in Veil of the Forsaken (Image via Roblox || YouTube@realDV)

After beating the Scylla boss, the entire area will be open for exploration. You can then use your fishing rod in this area's pool to catch all the fish it has. To increase your chances of catching them, we have given the best time, weather, season, and bait for every fish. Make sure to refer to it and complete the bestiary quickly.

Name Weather Time Season Bait Hydra Haddock Windy None None Insect Serpent Surgeonfish Foggy None None Bagel Kraken Koi Clear None None Worm Gorgon Grouper Clear None None Minnow Siren Sculpin Windy None None Squid Cyclone Scorpionfish Rain None None Seaweed Typhoon Tailfin Rain None None Truffle Worm Twilight Tentaclefish Clear None None Truffle Worm Scylla None None None Shark Head

Note: Beating the Scylla boss is mandatory if you want to complete the bestiary. This is because the Scylla fish can only be caught if you beat the boss in this area.

Once you have completed the Veil of the Forsaken Bestiary, you will be rewarded handsomely with XP and credits (C$). Apart from this, you will also unlock the "Bestiary ; Veil of the Forsaken" badge.

The Veil of the Forsaken area is where you can buy the Leviathan Fang's Rod. This fishing rod is found near the entrance area after beating the Scylla boss enemy. It can currently be bought for 1,000,000 C$ in this experience.

Also check: How to get and upgrade Submarine in Fisch

FAQs

Is there a portal to get back to the Roslit Bay in Veil of the Forsaken in Fisch?

No, there is no portal that will take you directly back to the Roslit Bay in Veil of the Forsaken.

How much does the Leviathan's Fang Rod cost in Fisch?

Currently, you can purchase the Leviathan's Fang Rod for a total of 1,000,000 C$ in this experience.

What is the rarest fish in Veil of the Forsaken in Fisch?

Scylla is the rarest fish in the Veil of the Forsaken. You will need extreme luck in your favor to catch this fish fast.

