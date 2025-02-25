How to get Leviathan's Fang Rod in Fisch

The most recent Mariana's Veil update in Fisch introduced a bunch of new areas beneath Roslit Bay. This huge underwater cave system featuring multiple sublocations can be explored to get new fishing rods. The Veil of the Forsaken is the deepest and final sublocation where you can get the Leviathan's Fang Rod.

Out of all the five fishing rods added with this update, the Leviathan's Fang Rod is the second most affordable option after the Volcanic Rod. Thus, it has quickly become one of the most sought-after tools. Here's a to acquiring this rod in Fisch.

Obtaining the Leviathan's Fang Rod in Fisch

As discussed, you can get the Leviathan's Fang Rod from the Veil of the Forsaken area. You can reach this location after completing the chess puzzle in Calm Zone. To learn how to solve this puzzle and reach the Veil of the Forsaken, check out our guide on the Scylla boss fight.

In the Veil of the Forsaken is a huge gate with a timer in front of it. After the timer ends, the gate will open, starting the boss fight with Scylla. To defeat it, you must build a Crossbow by assembling its parts. During the boss fight, all the Crossbow parts will be highlighted on the screen so you can find them easily.

Leviathan's Fang Rod location in Veil of the Forsaken (Image via Roblox)

Upon defeating Scylla, the entire Veil of the Forsaken area will be open for exploration. You can then find the Leviathan's Fang Rod near the entrance against the wall; specifically, on the right side while walking away from the portal. If you have a GPS device, you can find this fishing rod at these XYZ coordinates: -2300, -11190, 7140.

The Leviathan's Fang Rod can be purchased for 1,000,000 C$, so make sure you have enough funds in your pocket.

Leviathan's Fang Rod stats and passive in Fisch

The Leviathan's Fang Rod (Image via Roblox)

Following are the stats possessed by the Leviathan's Fang Rod in this game.

Lure Speed : 70%

: 70% Luck : 180%

: 180% Control : 0.1

: 0.1 Resilience : 5%

: 5% Maximum weight capacity : Infinite

: Infinite Line Distance: 70m

As observed, the Leviathan's Rod has decent stats like any affordable rod in this experience. However, this rod offers something extra if you are trying to catch a Scylla. If you hook a Scylla with the Leviathan's Fang Rod, you will gain +50 resilience. The rod also gives +4% initial reeling completion, so you can pull this fish fast.

Apart from this, the Leviathan's Fang Rod has a stab ability. This means a fish can get stabbed randomly with this ability, stunning it immediately. It will then fill the progression bar by 3% of the existing completion.

Unfortunately, the Scylla has low resilience and control, which makes it a little difficult to get bigger fish. To fix this issue, enchantments like Resilient and Controlled can be used.

FAQs

Where is the Leviathan's Fang Rod in Fisch?

You can catch the Leviathan's Fang Rod near the entrance of the Veil of the Forsaken.

How much does the Leviathan's Fang Rod cost in Fisch?

Currently, the Leviathan's Fang Rod can be bought for 1,000,000 C$ in this experience.

Is the Leviathan's Fang Rod worth it in Fisch?

While the Leviathan's Fang Rod does not have the best stats, you can unlock it for the sake of your collection.

