Multiverse Tower Defense: Character Tier List

Multiverse Tower Defense is a Roblox game that combines the classic tower defense genre with a vibrant anime twist. Players are tasked with summoning and upgrading anime heroes, assembling a team of characters from different universes, and strategically deploying them to fend off successive enemy onslaughts.

However, choosing the perfect character in Multiverse Tower Defense can be a challenging task. There are a total of 15 characters to choose from, and new ones are constantly being added to the game.

This guide helps by ranking all the available characters into different tiers, making it easier for Robloxians to select one that suits their needs and complements their team.

It is also crucial to note that characters placed in lower tiers are easier to get than the ones placed in the higher tiers.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Multiverse Tower Defense: Best characters

S tier: The strongest ones

Official cover for Multiverse Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Character Name Values Doughking $13,400 Legendary God $5,000 White Emperor $3,500 Red Warrior $11,100

S-tier characters boast immense power, versatility, and rarity. Here are all the tier-S characters in Multiverse Tower Defense, along with their respective stats:

Doughking: Attack: 2,500, SPA: 1s, Range: 53, Cost: $13,400.

Attack: 2,500, SPA: 1s, Range: 53, Cost: $13,400. Legendary God: Attack: 2,300, SPA: 3.5s, Range: 35, Cost: $5,000.

Attack: 2,300, SPA: 3.5s, Range: 35, Cost: $5,000. White Emperor: Attack: 1,950, SPA: 3s, Range: 60, Cost: $3,500.

Attack: 1,950, SPA: 3s, Range: 60, Cost: $3,500. Red Warrior: Attack: 2,460, SPA: 3.5s, Range: 73, Cost: $11,100.

A tier: Runner-ups

Gameplay screenshot from Multiverse Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Character Name Values Lou $9,250 Truco $8,800 God Supa 2 $9,300 God Black $2,920 Black Leg $3,000

While they may not top the charts in power, A-tier units hold their own in the competitive arena. They boast advantages like greater consistency and easier access compared to S-tier units, with only a slight compromise in performance.

Here is a list of A-tier units, along with their respective benefits:

Lou: Attack: 2,400, SPA: 3s, Range: 70, Cost: $9,250.

Attack: 2,400, SPA: 3s, Range: 70, Cost: $9,250. Truco: Attack: 4,400, SPA: 5.5s, Range: 45, Cost: $8,800.

Attack: 4,400, SPA: 5.5s, Range: 45, Cost: $8,800. God Supa 2: Attack: 5,700, SPA: 8s, Range: 70, Cost: $9,300.

Attack: 5,700, SPA: 8s, Range: 70, Cost: $9,300. God Black: Attack: 1,580, SPA: 3.5s, Range: 51, Cost: $2,920.

Attack: 1,580, SPA: 3.5s, Range: 51, Cost: $2,920. Black Leg: Attack: 2,500, SPA: 3.5s, Range: 35, Cost: $3,000.

B tier: Solid options

Gameplay screenshot from Multiverse Tower Defense (Image via Roblox)

Character Name Values Light Admiral $500 Pikleoh $850 Spade $3,000 Koku $1,450 Duffy $1,950 Zuroh $1,920

Multiverse Tower Defense offers a selection of dependable and accessible units that are more readily available than those previously discussed. These units fulfill their roles effectively without eclipsing the prowess of the S-tier and A-tier units. Below is a summary of all the units classified in the B-tier:

Light Admiral: Attack: 350, SPA: 3s, Range: 47, Cost: $500.

Attack: 350, SPA: 3s, Range: 47, Cost: $500. Pikleoh: Attack: 186, SPA: 1.5s, Range: 30, Cost: $850.

Attack: 186, SPA: 1.5s, Range: 30, Cost: $850. Spade: Attack: 430, SPA: 5s, Range: 50, Cost: $3,000.

Attack: 430, SPA: 5s, Range: 50, Cost: $3,000. Koku: Attack: 310, SPA: 2.4s, Range: 42, Cost: $1,450.

Attack: 310, SPA: 2.4s, Range: 42, Cost: $1,450. Duffy: Attack: 390, SPA: 2.6s, Range: 45, Cost: $1,950.

Attack: 390, SPA: 2.6s, Range: 45, Cost: $1,950. Zuroh: Attack: 194, SPA: 0.8s, Range: 42, Cost: $1,920.

FAQs

What is Multiverse Tower Defense?

In this game, players are tasked with summoning formidable anime heroes, enhancing their abilities by upgrading and evolving them, and assembling a team of units to fend off increasingly difficult enemy hordes.

When was the Multiverse Tower Defense released?

This title was released on December 7, 2023, by Etherveil Studios.

What is the best unit in Multiverse Tower Defense?

Modoro is the best unit in the game right now, and it is also the rarest and most powerful one.

Is Multiverse Tower Defense free?

The base title is free to play, but some items and game passes are paid.

