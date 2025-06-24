My Fishing Pier Oil Rig Fish guide

My Fishing Pier's latest update has added the Oil Rig, a new location that gives you access to some powerful and brand-new species. However, there are a couple of questions that most players have regarding fishing here. These mainly range from how to reach the Oil Rig to the variety of fish you can catch at this location.
This article offers a brief guide about the fish at the Oil Rig.
How to reach the Oil Rig in My Fishing Pier
To reach the oil rig, you must first talk to the Family Pond NPC and unlock this pool. The NPC can be found in the town. Teleport to the main town area and walk towards the piers, where you will find him standing on the right side near a pool. The NPC gives you a quest that generally requires catching a fish using a specific bait.
Once you bring him the asked fish, he will give you access to the Family Pond. After getting access to this location, teleport back to the town and enter the Oil Rig teleporter near the bait shop. You should find yourself on the floating rig soon after, surrounded by nothing but the vast ocean.
How to fish at the Oil Rig?
Fishing at the Oil Rig is quite simple. You must wait for the fish to spawn and then cast your line near them. This happens at specific intervals, and the game has a timer that tells you when the next school of fish will spawn. The Oil Rig has a couple of themes that change over time, similar to the Family Pond.
The game sends a notification regarding the fish in the pool and the Oil Rig. This is done frequently to allow players to catch something new. The fish at the Oil Rig fall under these categories:
- Greasy
- Oilfish
- Bioshock
- Rift
Each category has three different fish species under it. They appear when the specific water bait is active. You can check the status by looking at the board on the left side of the Oil Fisher NPC. Below, we have the complete list of fish you can catch here:
Greasy
- Greaseling
- Crankclaw
- Boilercrab
Oilfish
- Oilmonger
- Deepdrill Kraken
- Glass Kraken
Bioshock
- Hypervolt
- Green Reaper
- Riftlurker
Rift
- (will be updated soon)
Also check: How to unlock Family Pond in My Fishing Pier
What to do with the Oil Rig fish?
After catching the Oil Rig fish, you have the option of selling them to the Oil Fisher NPC. This will get you the new Oil currency that can be used to purchase different baits from the Oil Merchant.
Below, we have the list of prices of each bait.
- Greasy - 250,000 Oil
- Oilfish - 1,000,000 Oil
- Bioshock - 4,500,000 Oil
- Rift - 10,000,000 Oil
After purchasing these baits, place them at your pier and spawn the fish associated with them. This is a great way to make money in the game.
Also check: Grow a Garden Paradise Egg guide
FAQs about My Fishing Pier
Where is the Oil Rig teleporter in My Fishing Pier?
The teleporter is in the town near the bait shop.
How to start fishing at the Oil Rig in My Fishing Pier
You must first unlock the Family Pond to start fishing here.
How to get Oil in My Fishing Pier
You must sell the fish caught at the Oil Rig to the merchant to get this currency.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024