My Fishing Pier Oil Rig Fish guide

My Fishing Pier's latest update has added the Oil Rig, a new location that gives you access to some powerful and brand-new species. However, there are a couple of questions that most players have regarding fishing here. These mainly range from how to reach the Oil Rig to the variety of fish you can catch at this location.

This article offers a brief guide about the fish at the Oil Rig.

How to reach the Oil Rig in My Fishing Pier

Use the teleporter in the town to reach the Oil Rig (Image via Roblox)

To reach the oil rig, you must first talk to the Family Pond NPC and unlock this pool. The NPC can be found in the town. Teleport to the main town area and walk towards the piers, where you will find him standing on the right side near a pool. The NPC gives you a quest that generally requires catching a fish using a specific bait.

Trending

Once you bring him the asked fish, he will give you access to the Family Pond. After getting access to this location, teleport back to the town and enter the Oil Rig teleporter near the bait shop. You should find yourself on the floating rig soon after, surrounded by nothing but the vast ocean.

How to fish at the Oil Rig?

Wait for the school to spawn to start fishing (Image via Roblox)

Fishing at the Oil Rig is quite simple. You must wait for the fish to spawn and then cast your line near them. This happens at specific intervals, and the game has a timer that tells you when the next school of fish will spawn. The Oil Rig has a couple of themes that change over time, similar to the Family Pond.

The game sends a notification regarding the fish in the pool and the Oil Rig. This is done frequently to allow players to catch something new. The fish at the Oil Rig fall under these categories:

Greasy

Oilfish

Bioshock

Rift

You will find a variety of fish here (Image via Roblox)

Each category has three different fish species under it. They appear when the specific water bait is active. You can check the status by looking at the board on the left side of the Oil Fisher NPC. Below, we have the complete list of fish you can catch here:

Greasy

Greaseling

Crankclaw

Boilercrab

Oilfish

Oilmonger

Deepdrill Kraken

Glass Kraken

Bioshock

Hypervolt

Green Reaper

Riftlurker

Rift

(will be updated soon)

Also check: How to unlock Family Pond in My Fishing Pier

What to do with the Oil Rig fish?

Sell the Oil Rig fish to this NPC to get Oil currency (Image via Roblox)

After catching the Oil Rig fish, you have the option of selling them to the Oil Fisher NPC. This will get you the new Oil currency that can be used to purchase different baits from the Oil Merchant.

You can use these baits at your pier (Image via Roblox)

Below, we have the list of prices of each bait.

Greasy - 250,000 Oil

250,000 Oil Oilfish - 1,000,000 Oil

1,000,000 Oil Bioshock - 4,500,000 Oil

4,500,000 Oil Rift - 10,000,000 Oil

After purchasing these baits, place them at your pier and spawn the fish associated with them. This is a great way to make money in the game.

Also check: Grow a Garden Paradise Egg guide

FAQs about My Fishing Pier

Where is the Oil Rig teleporter in My Fishing Pier?

The teleporter is in the town near the bait shop.

How to start fishing at the Oil Rig in My Fishing Pier

You must first unlock the Family Pond to start fishing here.

How to get Oil in My Fishing Pier

You must sell the fish caught at the Oil Rig to the merchant to get this currency.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swastik Sharma After completing his Bachelor's degree in Computer Application, Swastik decided to pursue his passion and entered the world of gaming journalism two years ago. Before joining Sportskeeda as a GTA writer, he was associated with Digi Statement and Nerdy Cyborgs.



Swastik does meticulous research when crafting articles. He consults a variety of social media platforms, like X and Reddit, and looks up a ton of references to deliver authentic information to readers. He can also be found scouring gaming forums to ensure that the voice of the community is heard in his work. This has led to his articles garnering over a million reads already.



The Halo franchise was Swastik's gateway into the world of video games, and he continues to keep tabs on it. Currently, he prefers playing single-player campaigns on his PC. If given a chance to physically drop into any game of his choice and experience it first-hand, Swastik would opt for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt due to its epic adventures and incredible characters.



When not writing, Swastik loves to read books, ride his motorcycle, and watch anime. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024