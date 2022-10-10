My Hero Mania codes in Roblox: Free Spins (October 2022)

Roblox My Hero Mania is all about training to get stronger and fighting monsters. By doing so, players get abilities. Gamers can also earn money in this title by performing certain tasks. Using that currency, they can buy better equipment and Spins to get more abilities. However, there's a way to get additional Spins through some codes.

My Hero Mania released this Roblox title on April 23, 2020. Since then, the game has received 389 thousand likes and over 145.4 million visits by players. The game is primarily inspired by the Japanese superhero manga series, My Hero Academia. Here are the active codes for the title.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

Active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

360kgoal - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 13 Spins

370klikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one Epic Spin

380kCODE! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 13 free Spins

thank350k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 13 free Spins

Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been provided in a later section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

110kcodeyay - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five Spins

160ktux - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five free Spins

210kCODE! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five free Spins

230kcode! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five Spins

240kCODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive seven Spins

260ktime - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive eight Spins

270kREAL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive nine Spins

280kLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Spins

310kLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 11 common Spins

320kday - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 11 free Spins

330kLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 12 free Spins

big130k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five free Spins

big300k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five common Spins and two rare Spins

easter340k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 free spins and two Rare Spins

goal200k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Free Spins

letsgo150k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five free spins

likereward1 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two spins

plus120k! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive four free spins

spinner180k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five free spins

thank220k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five Free Spins

thank290k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Spins

the250k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Spins

theultra190k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Spins

ultra140k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five free Spins

zi170k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Spins

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game.

Open the menu by hiting the M key.

Enter an active code in the text box.

Hit enter to redeem the code.

To use an active code, gamers can type it into the text box. However, copy-pasting it would be a better way to go since this method reduces the chances of errors.

