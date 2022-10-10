My Hero Mania codes in Roblox: Free Spins (October 2022)

Roblox My Hero Mania is all about training to get stronger and fighting monsters. By doing so, players get abilities. Gamers can also earn money in this title by performing certain tasks. Using that currency, they can buy better equipment and Spins to get more abilities. However, there's a way to get additional Spins through some codes.
My Hero Mania released this Roblox title on April 23, 2020. Since then, the game has received 389 thousand likes and over 145.4 million visits by players. The game is primarily inspired by the Japanese superhero manga series, My Hero Academia. Here are the active codes for the title.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox My Hero Mania
Active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- 360kgoal - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 13 Spins
- 370klikes - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive one Epic Spin
- 380kCODE! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 13 free Spins
- thank350k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 13 free Spins
Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been provided in a later section of the article.
Expired codes in Roblox My Hero Mania
These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:
- 110kcodeyay - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five Spins
- 160ktux - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five free Spins
- 210kCODE! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five free Spins
- 230kcode! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five Spins
- 240kCODE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive seven Spins
- 260ktime - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive eight Spins
- 270kREAL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive nine Spins
- 280kLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Spins
- 310kLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 11 common Spins
- 320kday - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 11 free Spins
- 330kLIKES - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 12 free Spins
- big130k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five free Spins
- big300k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five common Spins and two rare Spins
- easter340k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 free spins and two Rare Spins
- goal200k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Free Spins
- letsgo150k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five free spins
- likereward1 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive two spins
- plus120k! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive four free spins
- spinner180k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five free spins
- thank220k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five Free Spins
- thank290k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 10 Spins
- the250k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive Spins
- theultra190k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Spins
- ultra140k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive five free Spins
- zi170k - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free Spins
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Launch the game.
- Open the menu by hiting the M key.
- Enter an active code in the text box.
- Hit enter to redeem the code.
To use an active code, gamers can type it into the text box. However, copy-pasting it would be a better way to go since this method reduces the chances of errors.