My Hero Mania codes in Roblox: Free spins (September 2022)

Although anime and Roblox may seem like an unusual match, the platform has garnered tremendous success with games based on popular releases. Aside from Demon Slayer, Naruto, and My Hero Academia, there are multiple games to choose from.
With that being said, fans of Boku No Roblox will love the latest entry My Hero Mania, as it lets them roll for quirks that grant them amazing superpowers. Players will need several spins in order to make those rolls, which is where the following My Hero Mania code list comes in.
All active and inactive codes in Roblox My Hero Mania
Active codes in Roblox My Hero Mania
Here are the active codes in the game:
- 360kgoal - this code can be redeemed in the game for 13 Spins
- 370klikes - this code can be redeemed in the game for 1 Epic Spin
- 380kCODE! - this code can be redeemed in the game for 13 free Spins
- thank350k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 13 free spins
Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox My Hero Mania
These codes have become defunct and don't work anymore:
- 310kLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game for 11 common spins
- plus120k! - this code can be redeemed in the game for 4 free spins!
- FirstCode! - this code can be redeemed in the game for 4 free spins!
- 160ktux - this code can be redeemed in the game for 5 free spins!
- 70kalready - this code can be redeemed in the game for 2 spins!
- thank220k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 5 Free Spins
- 80kcode! - this code can be redeemed in the game for 5 spins!
- 280kLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game for 10 Spins
- 260ktime - this code can be redeemed in the game for 8 Spins
- 330kLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game for 12 free spins
- easter340k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 10 free spins and 2 Rare Spins
- the250k - this code can be redeemed in the game for Spins
- 240kCODE - this code can be redeemed in the game for 7 Spins
- zi170k - this code can be redeemed in the game for free spins!
- likereward1 - this code can be redeemed in the game for 2 spins
- big130k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 5 free spins!
- santacode - this code can be redeemed in the game for 4 free spins!
- the100k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 10 spins!
- letsgo150k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 5 free spins!
- 270kREAL - this code can be redeemed in the game for 9 Spins
- thank290k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 10 Spins
- newupdate! - this code can be redeemed in the game for 10 Free Spins
- goal200k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 10 Free Spins!
- 230kcode! - this code can be redeemed in the game for 5 spins
- spinner180k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 5 free spins!
- ultra140k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 5 free spins!
- big300k - this code can be redeemed in the game for 5 common spins and 2 rare spins
- 110kcodeyay - this code can be redeemed in the game for 5 spins!
- theultra190k - this code can be redeemed in the game for free spins!
- 320kday - this code can be redeemed in the game for 11 free spins
- its90k! - this code can be redeemed in the game for 6 spins!
- 210kCODE! - this code can be redeemed in the game for 5 free spins!
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox My Hero Mania
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem Roblox codes in the game:
- Start the game.
- Once the home page has appeared, tap on the "Menu" button on the screen.
- After that, a new window will appear. Players can now see the area where they can enter the code.
- An active code should be copied and pasted into the input code field.
- If players type the code wrong, it will display an error. The option is still open, though.
- The final option is to choose "Redeem" from the menu. The promised advantages become apparent right away.
Roblox players should avoid typing the code as it may lead to making errors. The best way is to copy and paste them for seamless code redemption.