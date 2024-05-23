Nation Survival: A Beginner’s Guide

Set in 1607, Nation Survival is a Roblox experience all about building a settlement in Jamestown, Virginia. You can use everything at your disposal to gather resources, build accommodation, and defend the budding community against nefarious forces.

This experience is based around quests, where you can talk to NPCs to learn what the settlement needs next. Once you have an objective, explore the world to find the relevant items and resources to continue your quest to build the largest colony possible.

If you’re wondering how Nation Survival works, you’ve come to the right place. This guide will walk you through the basics of the game and answer a few common questions at the end.

Getting started in Nation Survival

The Basics of Nation Survival

The early gameplay loop in this title is simple — gather, build, defend, and repeat. Nation Survival continuously builds upon these three pillars of the title's foundation, adding elements like farming and food collection into the mix as the game advances.

Your avatar has an HP meter and an Energy meter, both of which can deplete during certain scenarios. While being attacked by hostile forces, the former will diminish. If this HP reaches zero, your character will die. Replenish it by consuming food.

On the other hand, the Energy meter depletes when performing actions like using a tool or sprinting. When it's empty, you will not be able to perform any actions beyond basic movement until it automatically recovers.

Once your settlement is built and ready to accommodate inhabitants, you must manage food stocks and housing for the new arrivals. Settlers arrive in waves, so you must manage your resources accordingly.

If you happen to get stuck on a mission, the experience has a helpful guide marker to direct you toward the next objective. Follow it and use the correct tool to perform the required task.

Controls

Movement: W, S, A, D

W, S, A, D Jump: Spacebar

Spacebar Interact: E

E Equip Tool: 1, 2, 3, 4, or 5

1, 2, 3, 4, or 5 Use Tool: Left Mouse Button

Left Mouse Button Aim Bow: Right Mouse Button

Building a Settlement

Gather Resources: The first step to building a settlement is to find the necessary resources. Equip the correct tool and use the left mouse button to harvest the highlighted item. Chop down trees for wood, utilize the pickaxe on boulders for stone, and employ the shovel to farm.

The first step to building a settlement is to find the necessary resources. Equip the correct tool and use the left mouse button to harvest the highlighted item. Chop down trees for wood, utilize the pickaxe on boulders for stone, and employ the shovel to farm. Build Housing: You can build housing by equipping your hammer and using the mouse to position the structure. Use the resources you have gathered to finish building the accommodation.

You can build housing by equipping your hammer and using the mouse to position the structure. Use the resources you have gathered to finish building the accommodation. Settlement Expansion: Once you have established a working base, you can continue expanding the settlement by adding new buildings to it. Scour the surrounding area to find resources for the newest additions to your colony and continue expanding it.

Once you have established a working base, you can continue expanding the settlement by adding new buildings to it. Scour the surrounding area to find resources for the newest additions to your colony and continue expanding it. Defending The Colony: Occasionally, your colony will be raided by hostile forces. Equip your bow using 4 and pick each of them off one after another. Be swift and precise, as the structures in your settlement have a limited HP pool.

Character Progression

XP-based Leveling System: This game has a quest-based structure, and your character can receive XP for completing objectives. Upon collecting enough XP, you will level up, granting you access to skill points and four skill trees.

This game has a quest-based structure, and your character can receive XP for completing objectives. Upon collecting enough XP, you will level up, granting you access to skill points and four skill trees. Hunting Skill Tree: The Hunting skill tree can help you be more efficient at hunting wild animals. Invest points in it to improve your food-gathering and offensive capabilities.

The Hunting skill tree can help you be more efficient at hunting wild animals. Invest points in it to improve your food-gathering and offensive capabilities. Crafting Skill Tree: The Crafting tree improves the quality of gear you create. The more points you spend on it, the higher your damage multiplier, which can be immensely useful while your village is under attack.

The Crafting tree improves the quality of gear you create. The more points you spend on it, the higher your damage multiplier, which can be immensely useful while your village is under attack. Farming Skill Tree: The yield you receive when planting crops sees a direct boost when you invest points into this skill tree. The Farming skill can help you earn more money or feed more people with fewer crops, making it quite useful for any character.

The yield you receive when planting crops sees a direct boost when you invest points into this skill tree. The Farming skill can help you earn more money or feed more people with fewer crops, making it quite useful for any character. Building Skill Tree: Perhaps the most important skill tree of them all, this one impacts the HP pool and quality of your settlements. Investing points into this skill tree is a must for all characters.

In-Game Shop

Cosmetic-only Shop: This in-game shop only includes cosmetics that change the appearance of your gear. None of the items featured in the shop cause any gameplay changes, keeping the core mechanics intact.

Most items in the shop can only be obtained with Robux. These items are usually skins for your tools, backpack, or pet, making these purchases entirely flavor instead of substance.

FAQs

What is Nation Survival about?

Nation Survival is about creating and defending a settlement in Jamestown, Virginia in the year 1,607.

What is the best skill tree in Nation Survival?

The Building skill tree offers the most utility in this experience, as building is the main way for players to interact in the game.

Can I upgrade my HP or Energy meter in Nation Survival?

Level-ups aside, there is no direct way to improve your HP or Energy meter through skill points.

