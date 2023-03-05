Australian YouTuber spends 10 Million Robux in latest video, Roblox fans react

Roblox has an amazing army of YouTube supporters who help promote the platform. Recently, a popular YouTuber named LazarBeam spent a mind-blowing 10,000,000 Robux on games available on the platform, on various items, and by making a donation.

In a viral video released on March 1, 2023, Lannan "LazarBeam," spends approximately USD 100,000 worth of the currency to power up and dominate various Roblox titles. Though the YouTuber has done similar things in the past, he spent the most Robux this time.

Although the video only shows LazarBeam playing various titles, it is sponsored by Roblox game creators, and he gives a special shoutout to the developer HAZEM, @haz3m_. The video has over 4.9 million views and 7.9K comments.

LazarBeam spends 10 million Robux on Roblox, just for your viewing enjoyment!

LazarBeam's video titled "I Spent 10,000,000 Robux" has been trending over the last couple of days. He was previously seen spending around a million Robux in a few videos. Since the new video involved much more of that currency, it went viral and caught the eye of many online gamers and viewers.

He started the video by personalizing his avatar, who he fondly calls "Gingy." He bought Clockwork's Shades worth 1,640,000 Robux and the Sparkle Time Traffic Cone worth 214,444. To show off what he'd purchased, he changed the avatar's clothes to Money Pants and Money Shirt for five Robux each. He finally completed the look with a 20 Robux worth Gingerbread Chain Necklace.

The first game he played was Impossible Ladder Climb Obby! made by Creator_Studio. He bought weapons and other equipment to destroy his competitors in the game. Clearly enjoying himself, he stated:

"I am 28 years old. I've been making this Roblox series for multiple years, and I am still having the time of my life."

He played games like Hungry Pig (BOSS); Pet Simulator X!, where the developers gave him a special gun in exchange for 300,000 Robux; Busy Business!, where the creators made a Lazar Special event that cost him 1,000,000 Robux; and Broken Bones BETA, where developers added God Mode for 500,000 Robux. He was still left with six million Robux after all these purchases.

Subsequently, he played a game called Starving Artist and bought a digital painting for 1,000,000 Robux. He gifted his nephew a Roblox gift card worth 1,300,000 Robux. Then, he donated the remaining balance in HAZEM's game called PLS DONATE.

How did the fans feel about the video?

Many love the way the YouTuber presents his content. Nobody found a moment that wasn't enjoyable. Here are some comments left by viewers of his new video:

Many users were happy to see Lazar's love for his nephew when he gifted him a Roblox gift card. Other viewers who have been following him for a while were left wondering how Brody, the nephew, has grown up so much since the start of the YouTuber's journey.

Lazarbeam's love for his nephew (Image via YouTube)

Many people appreciate the time he puts into making these videos. He contacted the developers, came up with exclusive content, and then recorded himself playing games. After that, he has to edit the video and publish it.

Viewers appreciating LazarBeams' dedication (Image via YouTube)

The majority of the viewers were left rolling on the floor. They find him extremely funny and love his content.

LazarBeam's content is hilarious (Image via YouTube)

Overall, there are no negative reactions to the video. He has had a dedicated bunch of followers for a long time, and they remain loyal due to his clean content that promotes a love for online gaming.

