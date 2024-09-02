BedWars Infected Returns: Patch Notes, Infected LTM, and More

A new BedWars Infected Returns update containing tons of new things has been rolled out. This has also brought numerous balancing and bug fixes which have fixed some issues that have been bothering players for quite some time. However, it can be confusing to find everything new in the game.
This article offers the complete patch notes of the Infected Returns update of the game and other crucial details you should be aware of.
The complete changelog of BedWars Infected Returns update
As stated, the update has introduced several new things to BedWars including new missions and limited-time events. Below, we have the full patch note shared by the developer on their Discord for you to check out.
Infected Returns
"The Infected LTM returns with a new map and playstyle. The new map is less linear, with multiple mini-bases, shopkeepers, and infected spawn points. We’re encouraging humans to spread out and find places to defend against the infected that can come from any direction."
Crates
- Crates will periodically spawn around the map. Damaging them will reward you with resources that you can use in the item shop
Tank Class
- Noxious Sledge Hammer: No longer breaks map blocks. Now damages player blocks.
- Tank Infected no longer spawn with the Noxious Sledgehammer and earn it at the third progression tier.
Disruptor Class
- The EMP ability now applies a “silenced” and “shocked” status instead of “grounded”, to better counter kit abilities.
Rush Class
- The max tier on this infected class now gets the Deathbloom.
Limited-Time Event
- Invisible Cloak - Stay still to become invisible! You’ll lose invisibility once the cloak’s energy runs out.
- Spear - A weapon used by the royal guards of Crystalmount Kingdom. Strike in an extended range in front of you!
- Unstable Portal - Consume to teleport to a nearby random location on the map! Can be used to save yourself while falling.
Aery UGC
- Purchase the Aery Shoulder Buddy from the Easy.GG Group Store or in-game on the left side panel in the lobby.
Free Kits of the Week
- Ember
- Melody
- Fisherman
- Trinity (Player Level 20 Unlock)
Balance Changes
Ares:
- Spears now have 35% armor penetration
- Spear stack size increased 8 → 10
- Spears now deal damage to non-player entities
Farmer Cletus
- Decreased Carrot growth time 2.75 min → 2.5 min
- Decreased Melon growth time 3 min → 2.5 min
Xu'rot
- Dragon’s Breath now deals damage to non-player entities
Pyro
- Flamethrower now deals damage to non-player entities
Nazar
- Consume cooldown decreased 6s → 3s
- Consume max healing capped at 40 lifeforce or 32 health per use.
Kaida
- Reduced claw damage if the hit enemy is not in Kaida’s line of sight
- Level progress will only go up by 1 regardless of how many enemies are hit by a Summon
- Dying will reduce your current level progress by 1 hit. Will not make you go down a level
Sigrid
- Gloops now cause Sigrid to dismount her elk.
Maps
- Added Elderwoods (5v5)
- Added Stone Fortress (5v5)
LTM Rotation
- Infected
- Bridge Battle 1v1
Other Changes
- Updated UI for Bed Plating/Health
- Updated UI for Team Upgrades
- Updated UI for Team Generator
- Disabled Excalibur’s Bounty match mechanic in Ranked
- Enabled Light Step in Ranked
- Rebalanced match mechanic weights
Bug Fixes
- Fixed earlier this week, Styx’s exit portal is now breakable.
- Fixed incorrect positioning of Styx’s exit portals on enemy death.
- Fixed Lasso Wars shop proximity prompt not being displayed for late joiners.
- Fixed the issue where Squad Launcher cannot be used if a player disconnected while in it.
- Fixed teleporting into the void when equipping gauntlets with Death Adder’s ability or using a forcefield.
- Fixed require() occasionally not working in custom scripts.
- Fixed the issue causing players to be kicked from the lobby after a period of time.
- Fixed granting Bed Coins while spectating.
- Fixed Gauntlets causing perspective issues when charging Death Adder’s Comet, consuming a smoke bomb, and creating a forcefield.
FAQs about BedWars
When did the Infected Returns update drop in BedWars
The update was released on 31st August, 2024.
Are there new events in the BedWars update?
Yes, the update has added a new limited-time event to the game.
What is the free UGC in BedWars?
The new free UGC in the game is called Aery.
