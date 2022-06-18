Charli XCX announces virtual concert on Roblox as part of her CRASH tour 

Charli XCX is set to have her first virtual concert on Roblox, powered by Samsung. The concert will be held on June 17, in the Samsung Superstar Galaxy arena. Watch it live and gain exclusive items. The event, called Samsung Superstar Galaxy, is going to be a place where pop music culture, video games and virtual fashion meet.

Here are the timezones for the concert:

7.00 PM Eastern Time

4.00 PM Pacific Standard Time

4.30 AM British Summer Time/ Indian Standard Time

12.30 AM Western European Summer Time

10.00PM West Greenland Summer Time

This online concert isn't the English pop star's first virtual bow. A digital music festival called Square Garden was organized in Minecraft, back in April 2020 where Charli XCX performed alongside several artists.

However, this metaverse concert will prove to be different as Charli XCX will perform alone and was heavily involved with the preparation. The gaming platform's collaboration with Samsung rewards players with exclusive items related to this special event.

The CRASH tour concert on Roblox is a continuation of a virtual challenge undertaken by the players for five straight weeks. They embark on various adventures using Samsung's virtual device in-game.

Players get to create their own pop stars on stage and customize them. They get to unlock exclusive gear with star power earned by completing virtual challenges. Players also get to explore the space station in that metaverse universe.

Get to participate in the concert alongside Charli XCX on Roblox

Players will play a large role in this event as they get to participate alongside the pop star. They earn points after completing virtual challenges, and the ones with the highest points get placed on the global leaderboard. The lucky ones at the top of the chart are invited to attend and participate in the concert at the Samsung Superstar Galaxy Arena.

Download the "Roblox Samsung Superstar Galaxy World" to watch the Charli XCX metaverse concert live.

Charli @charli_xcx check out my experience behind the scenes asap coz it’s gonna be cuuuute @samsungmobileus #SamsungPartner

roblox.com/superstargalaxy hi angels, my concert premieres TOMORROW @ 7PM ET in Samsung Superstar Galaxy on @Roblox check out my experience behind the scenes asap coz it’s gonna be cuuuute@samsungmobileus #TeamGalaxy hi angels, my concert premieres TOMORROW @ 7PM ET in Samsung Superstar Galaxy on @Roblox 💕 check out my experience behind the scenes asap coz it’s gonna be cuuuute 💌 @samsungmobileus #TeamGalaxy #SamsungPartnerroblox.com/superstargalaxy https://t.co/BsVex5ASt3

Regarding the event, Charli XCX stated:

“Roblox and Samsung feel like the perfect duo to extend the interaction I have with my fans. The partnership is one that will give my community the access and ability to experience me in ways they previously have not been able to.”

Don't miss out on this unique Roblox experience.

